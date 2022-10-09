One Punggol CC Has Futsal Court, Culinary Studios & 600-Seat Multi-Purpose Hall For Residents To Bond

One Punggol Community Centre Opens On 9 Oct

For the longest time, Punggol residents have had to make do with access to limited amenities in a relatively new estate.

However, this will no longer be the case with the opening of One Punggol, a brand-new community centre that officially opened its doors on Sunday (9 Oct) morning.

As the name suggests, it is poised to become a one-stop hub, offering a multitude of facilities for residents, such as a multi-purpose hall, futsal court and more.

Here’s a look at what you can expect at the community centre in the northeast region.

One Punggol CC replaces Punggol Vista

On 9 Oct, One Punggol replaced Punggol Vista as the neighbourhood’s community centre, officially welcoming the public onto its premises.

Senior Minister and Adviser to Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong were present at the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Mr Teo said the upgraded centre would cater to the increasing number of residents in the area.

Many of the facilities that we’ve always said we wanted are now going to be here with us in One Punggol.

With educational and fitness programmes available, many can enjoy more recreational and leisure options.

“The facilities at One Punggol allow us to celebrate together,” he said. “But they will also allow us to take care of each other together.”

Comes with multi-purpose hall & futsal court

One Punggol will function as a central town hub, connecting citizens from all walks of life. It hosts a wide range of recreational spaces and gives residents access to numerous programmes and activities.

For instance, the multi-purpose hall will host community events such as seminars and award presentations.

With ceiling-to-floor windows and 600 retractable seats, the hall offers glorious views of the Punggol estate as sunlight pours in.

More communal spaces, such as barbecue pits, and dance and culinary studios, will also be available. Residents can partake in community programmes and bond with their fellow neighbours.

Spaces to stay active & bond with your pets

Not to mention, the hub additionally comes with plenty of open spaces for people to enjoy.

The futsal court is just one of these areas, providing residents with a venue to unite through sporting events.

Multiple outdoor spots are peppered through the community centre as well, giving residents access to several locations for recreational activities.

The centre has also taken its unique demographic into consideration for its programmes.

Many in the community own pets, and the centre will work with partners to set up pet interest groups.

The health-conscious among us need not fret either – the centre also has something for you. As a linear green park, Punggol Green connects residents from Punggol MRT Station to One Punggol.

Spanning a space of 12,000 sq m, you can find two fitness stations, two playgrounds and a cycling track, which sports enthusiasts can look forward to visiting almost every day to keep fit.

More services to open soon

These facilities, however, aren’t all there is to the hub. Located in an integrated resident-centric hub, more amenities will soon be available for residents.

With more to come, it will house Punggol’s first hawker centre, a childcare and senior care centre.

Spanning five storeys, the Punggol Regional Library, dubbed Singapore’s first fully inclusive library, will eventually open its doors, catering to residents and those with special needs.

In addition, ServiceSG Centre has already begun operating in One Punggol Hub. Singaporeans can access more than 400 services from 20 government agencies, all under a single roof.

For more information on One Punggol Hub, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Featured image by MS News.