Woman Allegedly Abandoned In Sports Car After Accident Along Keppel Road, Driver Not Found

Driver Allegedly Flees Accident Site After Crashing McLaren Along Keppel Road

On Sunday (21 May) night, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly abandoned in a sports car following a crash along Keppel Road.

Authorities soon arrived on the scene and conveyed her to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

News of the accident first emerged on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, where pictures of the crash began circulating.

The OP claimed the vehicle had crashed and landed beside the viaduct down Keppel Road.

Following the accident, the driver allegedly fled the scene, leaving a female passenger behind.

Images of the accident show the vehicle as having overturned, with significant damage sustained.

The impact of the collision had caused its wheels to fly off as well, with its front bumper dislodged.

The windscreen had also suffered a sizeable number of cracks, alongside debris scattered on the grass.

Woman sent to Singapore General Hospital

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on 22 May that they received an alert about an accident along Keppel Road towards Shenton Way at about 10pm on 21 May.

Authorities conveyed the woman to Singapore General Hospital, who was conscious at the time.

It is understood that the driver was not around as they had left the accident site.

Investigations are still underway.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.