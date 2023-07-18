Chain Collision On Kranji Expressway Involves 3 Lorries, 26 People Sent To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

26 People Sent To Hospital After Chain Collision On KJE On 18 July

On Tuesday morning (18 July), a chain collision occurred on the Kranji Expressway (KJE), involving three lorries.

Two of the lorries were carrying migrant workers, and many of them sustained minor injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that after the incident, 26 people were sent to the hospital.

Accident on 18 July involves 3 lorries on KJE

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred at 7.08am on the KJE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) after the Choa Chu Kang Avenue exit.

A reader sent the Chinese paper an image of the accident site.

Three lorries were involved in the pile-up, with two of them carrying migrant workers.

Most of them apparently suffered minor injuries. One worker had to be administered oxygen, while others were lying down as they waited for paramedics to examine them.

In addition, one of the lorries had severe damage in front, with a cracked windscreen and the front part sunken in.

8world News reported that SCDF officers had to extract two people trapped in the front seat of the lorry using hydraulic rescue tools.

26 people taken to hospital

The police confirmed to Shin Min Daily News that 26 people were conveyed to three different hospitals:

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (12 people)

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (six people)

National University Hospital (eight people)

As a result of the accident, there were traffic jams on the KJE that stretched all the way to the Sungei Tengah exit.

We wish everyone involved a speedy recovery. May this serve as a reminder to everyone to always drive safely, especially if they’re ferrying multiple passengers.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.