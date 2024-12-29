Elderly man & woman die after car self-skidded & crashed on Adam Road

Elderly man & woman dead after Adam Road crash on 28 Dec

An accident occurred on Adam Road that left two elderly motorists dead. The fatal crash occurred on 28 Dec at around 6.10pm.

In response to an MS News query, the police said they believed the involved car self-skidded.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics pronounced the 77-year-old male driver and 72-year-old female passenger dead at the scene.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident showed the car suffering severe damage after crashing onto the curb near a tree.

The car doors were no longer attached to the vehicle and one wheel had been bent at an awkward angle.

Two blue tents marking the deceased had been set up on the grass nearby.

The police also blocked off the affected area with traffic cones and their cars.

SCDF allegedly extricated victims from car

According to Shin Min Daily News, over 10 police cars and fire trucks were seen at the scene.

The crash had broken the windshield and crumpled up the engine hood of the car. Debris scattered as far as 20 metres from the accident site.

A witness claimed that the crash trapped the two motorists inside the car and that the SCDF had to extricate them after cutting through the doors.

The police finished their investigation of the scene at around 10pm, after over three hours.

A man who worked nearby alleged that the area was prone to car accidents. He claimed that the straight road resulted in vehicles moving at high speeds.

Also read: 2 die, including S’porean woman, in Christmas Eve motorcycle crash along M’sia’s North-South Expressway

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News via The Straits Times.

