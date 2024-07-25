Founder of ‘Ah Pui Satay’ dies aged 66, stall closed till 28 July

66-year-old founder of ‘Ah Pui Satay’ died on 25 July

Mr Ang Boon Ee, the founder of ‘Ah Pui Satay’ in Toa Payoh, has passed away aged 66.

News of Mr Ang’s passing was shared on the satay stall’s Facebook page in the early hours of Thursday (25 July).

The stall’s Facebook page stated that Mr Ang — fondly known as ‘Ah Pui’ — passed away after his health “took a turn” in recent months.

This came shortly after Ah Pui Satay closed for two days in June, citing a medical condition affecting Mr Ang’s leg.

To honour Mr Ang, the Toa Payoh stall will be closed till Sunday (28 July).

Famously known as the ‘Tiong Bahru Pushcart Satay Man’

Ah Pui started his hawker business in 1976 and was reportedly selling satays without a licence until the early 2010s.

Despite operating without a food licence, he was often swarmed with customers whenever he showed up, typically in the Tiong Bahru.

Mr Ang was reportedly fined on four occasions for selling satay without the necessary licence.

Set up first shop at 195 Pearl Hill Cafe

After his 4th fine, Ang decided to set up a shop called “Ah Pui Tiong Bahru Satay” at 195 Pearl Hill Cafe, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

This proved to be a massive hit and even had a six-month waiting list.

In Nov 2022, the restaurant announced that Mr Ang was unwell and had to take a break to rest. The satay stall closed down a few days later.

Reopened in Toa Payoh stall in April

In April, Mr Ang reopened his satay stall at Toa Payoh Lorong 5 Food Centre. Again, the stall was another massive hit — an attestation to his well-loved grilled pork satays.

The stall would often sell out within two to three hours of opening. Waiting times also reportedly stretched up to an hour.

