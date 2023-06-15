Air Canada Returning To S’pore Changi Airport After 30 Years, Offers Direct Flights To Vancouver

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Air Canada Returning to Singapore Changi Airport After 3 Decades

One of the toughest parts about travelling to faraway countries is the long and tiring layovers.

Thankfully, if you’re planning to travel to Canada soon, these tiring stopovers no longer need to be a cause for concern.

Air Canada is finally planning to return to Singapore Changi Airport after over three decades.

This will be the only non-stop flight between Vancouver and Singapore.

Air Canada offering non-stop flights between Vancouver & Singapore

After over 30 years, Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, is finally returning to Singapore Changi Airport.

The airline will offer non-stop flights between Vancouver and Singapore, bridging the connection between Canada and Asia.

Furthermore, this will be the only non-stop service connecting Canada to the Lion City.

According to a press release from Air Canada, these flights will be operated using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

There are three different cabins for passengers to choose from:

Signature Class with lie-flat seats

Premium Economy

Economy Class

These direct flights will operate four times weekly from 3 Apr 2024, subject to the government’s final approval.

Hopes to strengthen connectivity between Canada & Asia

According to Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President for Air Hub & Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group, passenger traffic between Singapore and Canada surpassed 80% of pre-Covid-19 levels in the first quarter of 2023.

Thus, he believes that the reintroduction of the Vancouver-Singapore service “strengthens the connectivity between Canada and Asia”.

It will also help to “facilitate growth in both business and leisure travel”.

Air Canada also stated that it sees Singapore as “an important gateway to beyond destinations in Southeast Asia, Southern India and Western Australia”.

Thus, these new direct flights will provide greater convenience and comfort for travellers between Canada and Singapore.

Start planning your trip to Canada

With the launch of these new direct flights, those dreadful stopovers will finally be a worry no more.

While waiting for the official launch of these direct flights, perhaps it’ll be a good time to start planning your next trip to Canada.

