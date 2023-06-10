Changi Airport T2 McDonald’s Reopens At Old Spot, Visit & Rekindle Fond Memories

McDonald’s At Changi Airport T2 Reopens On 10 June
Before Jewel and the emergence of many other F&B outlets at Changi Airport, the McDonald’s restaurant at Terminal 2 (T2) was the go-to place for early morning breakfasts or late-night meals.
When the store closed in 2020, many who had fond memories of it felt sad. But the feeling wasn’t for long as Changi Airport announced the fast food restaurant’s return after three long years.
Fans need not wait in anticipation anymore, as the outlet officially opened today (10 June).
Changi Airport T2 McDonald’s officially reopens
In a Facebook post on Saturday (10 June), Changi Airport confirmed the reopening of the McDonald’s outlet at T2.
Describing the store design concept as “unique”, they promise customers “a blend of elegance and playful twists”.
Indeed, pictures show interesting orange and grey colour schemes, with corresponding art pieces on the walls.
Large families or those with their entire posse of friends picking them up at the arrival hall need not worry about finding seats as there are plenty.
There are also enough self-ordering terminals so customers can quickly get what they want without having to queue for very long.
Unfortunately, unlike the fast food chain’s T3 outlet, this one isn’t open for 24 hours.
Nevertheless, if you’d like to drop by and take a peek or have a meal there, here’s how you can find the store:
McDonald’s @ Changi Airport T2 Arrival Hall
Address: 60 Airport Boulevard, #01-08 Changi Airport Terminal 2, Arrival Meeting Hall South, Singapore 819643
Opening hours: 6am-11.30pm daily
Nearest MRT: Changi Airport Station
Create new memories at a beloved place
Of course, the new outlet looks nothing like its past iterations before its closure.
But perhaps the same location could be enough to evoke nostalgia and see old customers return, perhaps with new friends and families of their own.
Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook.
