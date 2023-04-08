Changi Airport T2 McDonald’s To Return After 3-Year Absence, Brings Back Nostalgic Memories

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

McDonald’s Returning To Changi Airport T2 Arrival Hall

In December 2019, news emerged that the iconic McDonald’s outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) was closing after 16 years of business.

Promptly after, Singaporeans mourned the loss of a popular hang-out spot as many had spent time there during their youth.

Recently though, Changi Airport announced that the fast food chain will be returning to T2.

Changi Airport announces re-opening of McDonald’s at T2

Changi Airport announced the news on its Facebook page on Friday (7 Apr).

The announcement was nothing more than a short, teasing caption that said, “Guess what’s returning to T2 Arrival Hall?”

In one of the attached images, a hoarding with the giant McDonald’s logo could be seen beyond a small set of stairs.

Additionally, it appears as though the outlet is right next to a pair of escalators.

Apart from the clues in the photos, the public has little knowledge of the exact location of the outlet.

Even the hoarding gave no further information about when the outlet is slated for opening.

Nevertheless, the cryptic announcement did arouse excitement in some Singaporeans.

Singaporeans nostalgic over news

Excited by the news, netizens went all out in the comments and tagged their friends on Facebook.

In one case, a Facebook user commented, “It’s coming back to T2!”

To which the friend responded and thanked him for being the bearer of such “truly good news”.

Meanwhile, others reminisced fond memories of their youth.

One commenter presumably spent many occasions during their time as a polytechnic student either studying or just hanging out at the old outlet.

Iconic McDonald’s outlet returns to Changi Airport T2

Although the initial announcement was undoubtedly mysterious, Changi Airport will be revealing more details in the time to come.

As such, all we have to do is to sit tight and wait.

Hopefully, with the return of the T2 outlet, a new generation of Singaporean youth can now make their own memories there.

Did you have any fond experiences at the old McDonald’s outlet at T2? Let us know in the comments.

