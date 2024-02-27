Airbus apologises after Chinese & Russian visitors allegedly denied entry into German military plane

Airbus apologises after Chinese and Russian visitors allegedly barred from entering German aircraft

Chinese and Russian visitors were allegedly denied entry into an Airbus A400M military plane — owned by the German Air Force — during the Singapore Airshow last Saturday (24 Feb).

According to a Weibo post, a “German soldier” even pushed one of the Chinese visitors aggressively, causing him to sprain their foot.

Airbus has since apologised and promised all visitors access to the aircraft.

Chinese visitors share infuriating experience on social media

After allegedly being turned away from the aircraft, several Chinese visitors took to social media to air their frustrations.

In particular, Weibo user @PLAN_DDG172 claimed that an official for the German A400M military plane had explicitly yelled “Chinese go out”, asking Chinese nationals to leave.

The user added that a German soldier in the cabin had pushed them, causing them to sprain their foot and nearly fall off the aircraft.

Outraged by the alleged case of discrimination, the OP demanded an apology from Airbus and the German military.

The experience was not unique to the user, as TikTok user @moducity shared a similar incident that occurred on the same day.

In the video, a staff member told a Chinese visitor that he could not board due to “military restrictions”.

Another Weibo user also claimed that Russian visitors were barred from entering the same aircraft.

Airbus apologises & claims they have since improved accessibility

The following day (25 Feb), Airbus issued an apology on Weibo, expressing their deep regret for the inconvenience caused.

The company stressed that it has since worked with relevant stakeholders to improve the visitation process. Additionally, the company stated that all visitors should be able to access the aircraft without any restrictions.

