S$15 surcharge for taxi rides from S’pore Airshow on top of metered fare

S$15 surcharge applies to street-hail & ride-hail taxi rides from Singapore Airshow

Attendees of the Singapore Airshow 2024 will have to pay S$15 extra if they’re planning on taking a taxi back from the event.

The surcharge will apply to both street-hail and ride-hail rides throughout the entire duration of the show.

This is on top of the metered fare and any other charges.

Singapore Airshow taxi surcharge applies from 17-25 Feb

According to the Singapore Airshow website, the S$15 “location surcharge” will apply to all taxi rides, whether street-hail or ride-hail, which commence from Changi Exhibition Centre (CEC), the venue of the event.

This will be on top of the metered fare and levied from 17 to 25 Feb — covering the dates of the trade show (20 to 23 Feb) and Weekend@Airshow (i.e. public days) from 24 to 25 Feb.

There will also be flying displays every day except on 23 Feb.

Taxi access to Singapore Airshow allowed subject to restrictions

Taxis will be allowed to enter CEC during the Singapore Airshow.

However, they may enter from Changi Coast Road only from 17 to 18 Feb and 26 to 28 Feb.

From 19 to 25 Feb, they will have access from Tanah Merah Coast Road only.

However, between 12pm and 8.30pm during those dates, taxis may also access CEC via Changi Coast Road in addition to Tanah Merah Coast Road, in order to drop off and pick up passengers.

Private-hire vehicles (PHVs) will also be permitted to enter, subject to the same timings. Thus, it might be possible to take a PHV to avoid the S$15 taxi surcharge.

Carpark labels & free shuttle service also available

Apart from taxis and PHVs, private cars may enter CEC but only with a valid Singapore Airshow carpark label.

Drivers should also have a valid trade pass or Weekend@Airshow ticket.

Carpark labels can be purchased from SISTIC together with four Weekend@Airshow tickets as part of the Group Package.

Cars can access CEC only via Changi Coast Road from 17 to 18 Feb and 26 to 28 Feb, and only via Tanah Merah Coast Road from 19 to 25 Feb.

A third option would be the Airshow Shuttle, which travels between CEC and Singapore Expo Hall 5 at 15-minute intervals.

It operates from 7am to 6pm according to the following schedule:

While the shuttle is free for Weekend@Airshow ticket holders, trade visitors must pay S$17 per person to ride it from 24 to 25 Feb.

Event open to public again after Covid-19 restrictions

This year’s Singapore Airshow is the first in four years that is open to the public.

The last Airshow in 2022 was restricted to trade visitors only due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are some details to know before heading down for the public show:

Weekend@Airshow

Location: Changi Exhibition Centre

Address: 9 Aviation Park Rd, Singapore 498760

Dates: 24 to 25 Feb (Saturday to Sunday)

Opening hours: 9.30am to 5pm

Nearest MRT (for shuttle): Expo

Also read: Singapore Airshow 2022 Debuts 3 New Flying Displays, Catch Them Through Daily Livestreams

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from MS News.