Aisyah Restaurant Offers 20% Off Dine-Ins For Its Namesakes From 21 Jun

After a month-long hiatus, the resumption of dine-ins is finally in sight. Many are gearing up to celebrate the occasion.

Come Monday (21 Jun), a popular Halal restaurant in Telok Ayer is offering an attractive discount for dine-in customers — but with a twist.

Anyone named ‘Aisyah’ – like the restaurant – gets 20% off their total bill.

Source

If your name sounds similar but carries a different spelling like ‘Aisha’, don’t fret, as you can get the discount too.

The offer is valid from 21 – 30 Jun and customers should chope a slot early to avoid long queues.

Restaurant Aisyah offers discounts with a creative twist

On Tuesday (15 Jun), Restaurant Aisyah announced an attractive discount that comes with a quirky condition on their Facebook page.

As long as a group of customers has an ‘Aisyah’ among them, they are eligible for 20% off their bills from 21 to 30 Jun.

Source

This creative campaign, apart from celebrating the return of dine-ins, pays tribute to the eatery and its name.

Responding to a query in the comments section, the restaurant clarified that ‘Aisha’ – another common variation – works too.

Source

So ‘Aisyah’-s and ‘Aisha’-s alike, don’t be surprised if your friends jio you for a hand-pulled noodle meal soon.

Popular for halal & authentic Chinese cuisine

The eatery right in the smack of Singapore’s CBD boasts a myriad of Chinese Muslim dishes.

A must-try is their hand-pulled minced beef noodles which boast bold flavours that epitomise Northwestern Chinese cuisine.

Source

Another set of signature dishes are their BBQ mutton and beef skewers, which they grill to perfection over charcoal.

Source

If the pictures have you salivating and you’d rather not wait till 21 Jun, the eatery also offers daily islandwide delivery.

Perks of having a friend named ‘Aisyah’

As the offer is only valid for 10 days from 21 Jun, customers are urged to make a reservation early to avoid long queues.

You can chope a slot simply by making a phone call to them. Here’s what you need to know to get there:



Aisyah Restuarant

Address: 176 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068624

Opening hours:

Wed & Thurs: 11.30am – 2.30pm & 5.30pm – 9pm

Fri – Sun: 11.30am – 9pm

Closed on Mon & Tues

Contact No.: 93724321

Nearest MRT: Telok Ayer Station

If you know an ‘Aisyah’ or ‘Aisha’, it’s time to catch up over lunch or dinner.

If you used to know an ‘Aisyah’ or ‘Aisha’, maybe it’s time to patch things up.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Facebook.