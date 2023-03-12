Albert Food Centre Tray Return Area Overflows, S’poreans Note Fewer Cleaners Around

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Albert Food Centre Tray Return Area Looks Unsightly

Since the National Environment Agency (NEA) made it mandatory to return trays after meals, diners have been doing so at hawker centres and coffee shops.

However, management of the situation appears to be difficult at some hawker centres, notably Albert Food Centre.

A user on Complaint Singapore posted the scene at Albert Food Centre on Friday (10 Mar), with trays overflowing and numerous trays unreturned.

Comments noted that there appeared to be a lack of cleaners at the hawker centre.

“Sad situation” at Albert Food Centre tray return stations

The OP, Kong MaLa, noted the “sad situation” at Albert Food Centre with accompanying images of the tray return stations and surrounding tables.

While one tray return station wasn’t overflowing, there were stacks upon stacks of uncleaned utensils.

At another tray return station, the situation appeared direr, with refuse lying around the area.

There were also abandoned trays on numerous tables, purportedly from diners who didn’t return their trays after eating.

This included tables located right next to the tray return station.

The post was captioned, “1st world country with 3rd world Hawker Centre and people”.

Apparent lack of cleaners at hawker centres

Numerous comments, including MS News readers, noted the situation as being partially due to fewer cleaners.

Many cleaners are also elderly, they said.

Others pointed out that several hawker centres, such as Hong Lim Food Centre, are facing similar issues, although pictures weren’t provided.

Although returning trays is mandatory, one person suggested an exception if the tray return station is already full, as the mess is becoming a common, unsightly issue.

MS News has reached out to NEA for comment and will update the article if they respond.

