Alexandra Post Office To Close After 60 Years, Will Be Making Way For BTO Flats

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Alexandra Post Office To Close For Good On 17 June

Alexandra Post Office will close for good on 17 June after serving Bukit Merah residents for more than six decades.

The Government had acquired the land that the post office sits on in order to facilitate an upcoming BTO project.

Besides being the last remaining landmark of a historical housing estate, the post office is also one of several standalone ones remaining in Singapore.

Alexandra Post Office to close after operating for 66 years

On Wednesday (17 May), Singapore Post announced on Facebook that the iconic Alexandra Post Office’s last day of operations will be on 17 June 2023.

This will mark the end of the 66 years that the post office has been in business.

In light of the imminent closure, customers may visit Bukit Merah Central Post Office or Tiong Bahru Post Office should they require postal services.

According to historian Eisen Teo, Alexandra Post Office was completed in 1957 and is the last surviving landmark of the Alexandra Road (North) Estate.

The Straits Times (ST) also reported that Alexandra Post Office is one of several standalone post offices left in Singapore, which include Siglap Post Office and Simpang Bedok Post Office.

Will be making way for BTO flats

The post office will be making way for upcoming BTO flats in the area.

In December 2021, the Housing Development Board (HDB) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) jointly announced that they will be acquiring 0.23 hectares of land along Alexandra Road.

That parcel of land happens to be occupied by Alexandra Post Office.

The acquisition is linked to a housing project which will add about 1,500 new public housing flats to the area.

HDB and SLA also explained in their statement that the move will allow them to “meet the strong demand for housing”.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.