2 Men Slashed With Parangs At Ang Mo Kio Kopitiam, Diners Continue Eating Calmly

6 Men Arrested After Ang Mo Kio Kopitiam Slashing On 14 Sep

Chaos erupted at a coffee shop or kopitiam in Ang Mo Kio recently, resulting in two men suffering serious injuries and blood spattering everywhere.

Six other men had apparently slashed them with parangs, allegedly following a dispute.

The attackers have since been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

Attack at Ang Mo Kio kopitiam in wee hours of 14 Sep

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at a 24-hour coffee shop at Block 232 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Thursday (14 Sep).

Residents living nearby told the Chinese daily that they heard shouts from men and women in the wee hours of the morning.

After about 4am, they saw police strobe lights flashing and heard rapid footsteps approaching.

Ms Zhang, the kopitiam supervisor, told Shin Min that three men and a woman in their 20s, all regular customers, were chatting in a corner of the coffee shop.

The men later got up to smoke in the designated area, leaving the woman alone.

At one point, two of them went to the toilet. One of them, who was stockier and wearing white, then exited the washroom and was immediately attacked.

Horrific CCTV footage of the incident showed six people rushing into the establishment one after another to slash him with parangs.

The man sustained cuts to his head and neck, which stained his white t-shirt with blood.

It’s unclear how the other man was attacked.

6 suspects arrested following parang attack

The man in white reportedly managed to escape his assailants, only to return to the coffee shop to ask for water.

After cleaning his wounds in the toilet, he momentarily sat on a chair before sitting on the floor.

Citing a Singapore Police Force (SPF) statement on Friday (15 Sep), Shin Min wrote that the police received a call for help at 3.55am the day before.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two injured 20-year-old men.

Following preliminary investigations, they learnt that the pair knew each other. The attack had also transpired after an alleged dispute.

Having carried out ground enquiries and reviewed CCTV footage, officers from Ang Mo Kio police station identified six suspects and promptly arrested them.

Diners continued eating calmly despite incident

Curiously, while footage showed two men running when the assailants arrived, other diners seemed to continue enjoying their meals calmly.

Shin Min noted that about seven or eight customers were there at the time of the incident.

The scuffle ended up overturning some tables and chairs, leaving the coffee shop in a mess.

Suspects to be charged with rioting with deadly weapon

As for the six attackers, the police have identified their ages to be between 22 and 34 years old.

One of them, a 31-year-old man, was charged today (15 Sep) with rioting while armed with a deadly weapon. He’s currently under remand, pending investigations.

The other five will face similar charges in court tomorrow (16 Sep). Police investigations are ongoing.

If the court finds them guilty, the suspects may face up to 10 years in prison and caning.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.