Japanese Vlogger Explores Ang Mo Kio In ‘Singapore Hour’ Show, Gets Praise From Lee Hsien Loong

Vlogger Ghib Ojisan Explores Ang Mo Kio And Gets Shout Out From Prime Minister

Travel vloggers always have the talent to make us experience wanderlust with their carefully curated clips.

Recently, a Japanese travel vlogger living in Singapore posted a video that portrayed the country through a different lens.

The video of him exploring Ang Mo Kio even caught the attention of Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong, who happens to be a Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency.

Japanese vlogger spotlights Ang Mo Kio in video

Ghib Ojisan first posted the video on YouTube last Thursday (22 June), before sharing it on Facebook the next day.

In the 30-minute video, the vlogger brings viewers on a curated trail around Ang Mo Kio.

Of course, no video of Singapore is complete without food.

One of his first stops is a hawker centre where he tries local food such as wanton noodles and chicken feet.

With a full stomach, Ghib Ojisan then visits the sights of Ang Mo Kio — one of them being the Kebun Baru Singing Club.

Additionally, he also highlights a mural at Ang Mo Kio Town Council painted by Singaporean artist, Yip Yew Chong.

Ghib Ojisan then took a break from the urban scenery and takes viewers to the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

He concludes the video by visiting Ang Mo Kio’s dragon playground.

One of the highlights of his video though, was his precious interactions with Ang Mo Kio residents.

At one point, he was even invited into one of the resident’s homes.

Video gets praise from Lee Hsien Loong

PM Lee somehow stumbled across the video and reposted it on his page while lavishing praise on the Japanese vlogger.

Saying he was “pleasantly surprised” by the video, PM Lee urged tourists to follow suit and “venture beyond the well-trodden paths” which often feature popular attractions like Jewel Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay.

Others who watched the video also chipped in that there’s more to Singapore than just its tourist sites.

One user highlighted that they enjoy exploring the “coast to coast path” and sampling “different hawker centres”.

Additionally, another commenter was full of praise for the YouTuber — stating that the video was “amazing”.

Through the show, he was able to bring “people around the world to see [the] residents’ daily routine[s]”.

Vlogger explores Ang Mo Kio in 30-minute show

The vlogger definitely highlighted a side of Singapore that few tourists even know about.

For most of us Singaporeans though, these are the sights that come to mind when we think about home.

Kudos to Ghib Ojisan for using his platform to spotlight the hidden gems in our heartlands.

Thanks to him, people now know that Singapore has much more to offer than the Merlion or our world-class airport.

