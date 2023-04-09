Man Identifies S’pore Cars In JB As Those With Angled Tyres, Apparently A Safety Method

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore-Registered Cars Allegedly Park With Angled Tyres In JB To Guard Against Theft

The close proximity between Singapore and Johor Bahru (JB) makes it a favourite ‘road trip’ destination for Singaporeans, as proven by the endless stream of cars that often congest the checkpoints.

However, in a foreign country, Singaporean drivers understandably take extra precautions when leaving their cars unattended. While some may use a physical steering wheel lock, others resort to the more cost-saving way of engaging the in-vehicle steering wheel lock function to prevent the theft of their vehicles.

The phenomenon is apparently a common one, as TikTok user @vinnography captured multiple vehicles with visibly angled tyres indicative of this activated function on his recent trip to JB.

Angled car tyres indicative of Singapore vehicles in JB

In his video, the OP shared clips of multiple cars he saw parked with their wheels angled while in JB.

As the OP implied, one can confirm they are in JB simply by looking at the wheels of Singapore-registered cars there.

Seems like this way of parking has become a tell-tale sign that a vehicle in JB is Singaporean-owned, even without seeing its licence plate.

For those who might not know why drivers park in such a manner, Wolfchase Nissan explains that adjusting the steering wheel in this manner will activate a car’s in-vehicle steering wheel lock.

This makes it more difficult for an outsider to start the car, reducing the risk of vehicle theft.

Drivers say thieves can still find ways to steal

In the comment section of his video, multiple TikTok users shared that they also adopted this parking technique to ward off thieves.

One claimed that they also used a steering lock and parked head-on for extra protection. This supposedly helped to lower the risk of their vehicle being towed away.

Another joked that thieves could still remove the car’s wheels, rendering the vehicle invalid for use.

One other user quipped that thieves would not care for how one parked, and would find means to steal a vehicle if they set their eyes on it.

As the saying goes, anything is better than nothing. That applies to car owners too, as even the slightest form of protection may be good than none.

If you’ll be driving in a foreign country anytime soon, consider adopting such precautions for added safety.

Featured image adapted from @vinnography on TikTok.