961 cases of animal cruelty & poor welfare reported in 2024, a 12-year high: SPCA

The number of cases of animal cruelty and poor welfare rose to 961 in 2024, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

This is the highest figure in 12 years, said the animal welfare agency in its 2024 Animal Cruelty and Welfare Report released on Tuesday (7 Jan).

The figure of 961 cases last year was 46 more than the 915 reported in 2023 and a steep rise from the 511 in 2022.

The total comprised 283 cases of cruelty — defined as the intentional infliction of pain, death or suffering.

The lion’s share — 678 — involved cases of poor welfare or neglect, i.e. failure to meet an animal’s basic needs, resulting in poor living conditions and suffering.

2,190 animal victims, majority of which were cats

Across the cases, 2,190 animals in total fell victim to cruelty and poor welfare last year.

That means an average of six animals were subjected to suffering or death each day in 2024.

While this is lower than the 3,245 recorded in 2023, a case involving more than 1,000 fish and 50 terrapins inflated the number that year.

The number of 2,190 animal victims in 2024 is also significantly more than the 753 in 2022.

Among the animal victims last year, the vast majority of 60% were cats.

A total of 453 animals fell victim to cruelty, including abandonment, physical abuse, death, inhumane trapping, hit and runs, and exposure to aversive training methods.

The majority of cases involved abandonment, with the second-highest number to do with physical abuse.

Again, the majority — close to half — of the victims were cats.

One of the cases flagged by SPCA was a community cat in Whampoa who was allegedly thrown from a block in the estate.

Another case mentioned was that of a poodle who died after being beaten and hung from a balcony railing.

SPCA also said a monkey who entered a home was trapped in a cage and spray painted with white paint in July.

The homeowner then released the monkey outdoors, saying that the paint was meant to deter the monkey from returning.

SPCA has referred the case to the authorities for further investigation.

More youths involved in animal cruelty cases

Worryingly, there has been a rise in animal cruelty cases involving youth, SPCA said.

In 2024, 15 of the animal cruelty cases had youth perpetrators, compared with six in 2023 and seven in 2022.

Some cases suggested malicious intent, including:

children and older adolescents kicking, beating, or rough handling pet dogs

a boy who put two hamsters in the freezer because one of them bit him

a teenager who was seen kicking birds and shooting community cats with a pellet gun

two boys who tossed a community cat inside a box, leading to physical trauma

a boy who was seen beating cats with a stick and trapping them in elevator doors

SPCA expressed concern over these cases, saying:

While the number is still small, it is deeply concerning when we consider that these are our youngest members of society.

Parents and other significant adults play a crucial role in fostering respect for animals among their children, SPCA added, warning that if the situation is not arrested, “they may get desensitised to animal cruelty and regard it as the norm”.

257 pets abandoned in 2024

Among the cases of animal cruelty were 120 cases of abandonment.

A total of 257 pets were abandoned last year, more than half of them cats.

The cases cited included:

a dog found tied to a bench at a playground, abandoned by her third family

seven dormice found in a discarded box at an HDB lift lobby

a senior Shih Tzu found at a playground, assessed to be blind and bedridden

a ten-year-old Shih Tzu abandoned near a rubbish chute who passed away due to multiple conditions such as dry eyes, fungal skin infections, vaginitis, breathing difficulties, heart murmurs and build-up of fluid around her lungs.

two rabbits abandoned in a cage at the washing area of an HDB block who subsequently passed away after being found to have scabies

1,737 animals were victims of poor welfare

Moving on to poor animal welfare, the 678 logged in 2024 was a big jump from the 531 in 2023 and 314 in 2022.

A total of 1,737 animals were victims, most of them cats.

One of the cases involved a cat that was kept in a cage at a first-floor service yard for up to a year, emaciated and living in filthy conditions.

After being rescued, it was found that she had barely any teeth left and had to be shaved down because her fur was matted beyond salvage.

She ultimately passed away from pneumonia.

In another case, a poodle was found wandering the 11th floor of an HDB block. She was found to have severely matted fur on all her limbs, with overgrown nails that had curled and dug into her paws.

After an appeal, her owner came forward two weeks later, saying she had financial difficulties.

23 cases of pet hoarding

Additionally, SPCA also responded to 23 hoarding cases involving a total of 355 animals.

Most of them were cats.

Pet hoarding is the accumulation of animals beyond a person’s ability to care for them adequately, leading to a health hazard for either the human or the animals.

Some of the cases encountered were:

24 cats left stranded when their main caregiver was jailed, with the family unable to care for them

51 hamsters kept in a flat, with as many as ten hamsters per cage, leading to overbreeding and fights causing missing fur and injuries

cats falling from an HDB unit in Bedok Reservoir Road, with 13 live cats rescued but three cat skulls and one deceased cat uncovered

SPCA calls for strengthening of animal protection laws & enhanced powers

Given the sobering statistics, SPCA called for the Government to strengthen animal protection laws and enforcement.

“This includes imposing stricter penalties as a deterrent and imposing greater accountability on those who make a profit by offering pet-related products or services,” it said.

As SPCA is a non-governmental animal welfare charity, it has no legal authority to intervene in many cases of animal cruelty.

This includes collecting CCTV footage, removing suffering animals from owners and entering private premises without permission.

Thus, it urgently needs enhanced powers so it can intervene when time is of the essence, it said, adding:

Animals cannot advocate for themselves. They rely on us to be their voice.

