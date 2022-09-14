S’pore Apple Users Urged To Update Software Immediately Due To Major Security Flaw

Critical Security Flaw Found In Apple Software, SingCERT Advises Immediate Update

On Wednesday (14 Sep), Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) advised all Apple users to update their devices to the latest software versions.

This is because hackers were found actively exploiting a “critical vulnerability” in Apple products.

Since then, Apple has released security patches to fix the zero-day vulnerability. A zero-day vulnerability refers to a vulnerability in a system or device that has been disclosed but not yet patched.

According to Bleeping Computer, this is the eighth zero-day vulnerability used in attacks against iPhones and Macs since the beginning of 2022.

Bug makes devices vulnerable to hackers

In a security update on Monday (12 Sep), Apple said they are aware of reports that their devices have a security flaw that “may have been actively exploited”. No additional details were revealed.

Bleeping Computer reported that the bug, CVE-2022-32917, may allow maliciously crafted applications to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

In simple terms, people can use the bug to hack into the kernel, the core of a computer’s operating system.

SingCERT reiterated this critical vulnerability on 14 Sep.

SingCERT urges Apple users to update products

Apple has since released security updates to address the zero-day vulnerability used in attacks on their products.

SingCERT is now advising all Apple users to immediately patch their products to the latest versions.

This applies to the following products:

Safari 16 web browser: for macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey 12.6: for macOS Monterey

macOS Big Sur 11.7: for macOS Big Sur

iOS 16: for iPhone 8 and later

iOS 15.7 and iPad OS 15.7: for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Besides that, SingCERT urged all Apple users to enable automatic software updates.

This can be done in the software updates tab under general settings.

Featured image adapted from iDownloadBlog.