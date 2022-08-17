6 Arrested Over 2 Car Thefts In Jurong, 14-Year-Old Among The Suspects

14-Year-Old Among 6 Men Arrested For Car Thefts In Jurong West & Boon Lay

Singapore has a reputation of being a very safe country, and it’s not often we see cars get stolen.

But recently, the police received reports of two stolen cars. The car thefts took place at Jurong West Street 52 and Boon Lay Drive.

On Wednesday (17 Aug), six men were arrested for their suspected involvement in the theft, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The police shared that they had established the identities of the six men via police cameras, CCTVs, as well as ground enquiries.

Officers from Jurong Police Division, Clementi Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre, Criminal Investigation Department, and Police Intelligence Department were involved in the investigations.

Suspects face up to 7 years’ jail & fine

The six suspects, aged between 14 and 32, were arrested on Monday (15 Aug) and Tuesday (16 Aug).

They will be charged in court on Wednesday (17 Aug) and Thursday (18 Aug).

CNA reported that the police recovered both the stolen cars.

According to Penal Code 1871, those found guilty of theft of motor vehicles with common intention can be jailed up to seven years’ and a fine.

Featured image by MS News.