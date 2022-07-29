S’pore Couple’s Car Windows Smashed & Bag Stolen In Johor Mall, Police Report Filed

Singapore Couple Finds Car Windows Smashed & Bag Stolen After Shopping At Johor Mall

Malaysia, especially Johor, is a popular shopping destination for Singaporeans due to its close proximity and generally lower prices.

However, if you’re unlucky, you might end up losing more money instead.

Recently, a couple from Singapore drove across the Causeway to do some shopping at a mall in Johor Bahru (JB).

To their horror, they returned to the carpark to find that someone had smashed the windows of their vehicle and taken their belongings, including S$200 cash.

The victims have since filed a report with the local police. Representatives from the mall will reportedly also be getting in touch with the victims to provide assistance.

Singapore couple’s car windows smashed in Johor mall on 23 Jul

Speaking to 8world News, one of the victims, who requested to remain anonymous, shared that the incident happened last Saturday (23 Jul).

She and her boyfriend had driven to an unspecified mall in JB and parked near the entrance on the second floor at about 8pm.

After about an hour of shopping, they returned to their car and discovered that someone had shattered one of the front windows. A bag was also missing.

A photo shows glass fragments scattered all over the passenger’s side of the Volkswagen Scirocco.

A security guard there claimed that the suspect had allegedly kicked him and told him to mind his own business while committing the crime.

The woman revealed that she lost about S$200 cash that was inside the vehicle. In addition, she had to spend another S$400 to repair the broken window.

Fortunately, her passport and identity card were not inside the stolen bag.

“Otherwise, I really wouldn’t know what to do!” she exclaimed.

The dashcam had apparently also managed to capture footage of the suspect’s face.

Victims file police report

After the incident, the victims went to file a report with the local police.

However, the woman sounded unhappy with the way the cops handled the case, claiming that all they did was take notes,

If you keep thinking that such incidents are normal in Malaysia, then the behaviour will only get worse and security will never improve.

She took the opportunity to urge everyone driving to Malaysia never to leave their valuables, especially their passports, inside their vehicles.

Even though she had hidden her bag in the glove compartment, that didn’t stop the thief from targeting her car.

According to 8world News, the management of the mall in question is aware of what happened and will contact the victims to follow up on the incident.

Do not leave belongings unattended

Living in Singapore, it can be easy to take our security for granted — how many times have we seen people leave expensive items on tables in public places here?

However, as the woman warned, one should never be so careless and nonchalant with their belongings, especially when overseas.

We hope the police will be able to get to the bottom of things and bring the thief to justice.

Featured image adapted from 8world News.

