Even as Singapore transitions to treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease, testing remains a vital pillar of our nation’s response. In a bid to ‘decentralise’ testing efforts, the authorities have recently issued free antigen rapid test (ART) kits to all households.

Soon, the authorities will be conducting another round of ART distribution, as they continue to encourage residents to self-test regularly.

The initiative will begin on 22 Oct and end on 7 Dec.

MOH to distribute free ART kits to households from 22 Oct to 7 Dec

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), each household will be able to collect a package containing 10 ART kits via SingPost.

News of the distribution came on the same day that the multi-ministry task force (MTF) announced a revision of testing protocols.

Moving forward, PCR testing will be reserved for individuals who show symptoms of Covid-19 or are feeling unwell.

ART, on the other hand, will cater to community testing and others who are feeling well.

ART more effective in detecting individuals infected by Delta variant

Interestingly, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also said on Saturday (9 Oct) that the Delta variant is more infectious and causes higher viral loads in infected individuals.

Hence, ART may be more successful in detecting more cases.

Last ART kit distribution back in August

The authorities last conducted a mass distribution exercise of ART kits back in late August.

Then, a package containing 6 ART kits was delivered to every household’s mailbox via SingPost.

So that will likely be the mode of distribution for the upcoming exercise too.

Hope this encourages a culture of regular self-testing

Kudos to the authorities for ensuring that all residents have sufficient test kits to keep themselves safe.

Hopefully, this will encourage everyone to test themselves regularly to reduce the likelihood of infecting those around them.

