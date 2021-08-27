All Households To Get 6 Covid-19 Self-Test Kits Via Mail

As Singapore transitions towards treating Covid-19 as endemic, the authorities are introducing new measures to facilitate this. Among them is the distribution of free Covid-19 self-test kits to all households across the country.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the initiative today (27 Aug).

Package contains 6 Covid-19 self-test kits

On Friday (27 Aug), MOH announced in a press release that they will be giving all households in Singapore free Covid-19 self-test kits.

Distribution will start tomorrow (28 Aug) and last till 27 Sep 2021.

Each household will receive a package containing 6 Antigen Rapid Test (ART) self-test kits.

The packages will be delivered via SingPost, so do remember to check your mailboxes within the period MOH has stated.

MOH explained that the move is part of their aim to encourage residents to exercise personal responsibility. This includes testing themselves and monitoring their health status.

Students & staff across all levels to get free kits too

Additionally, from mid-September, all staff and students at the following institutions will be receiving 3 test kits each:

Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA)-licensed preschools

Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens

Early Intervention centres

Primary schools

Special Education schools (primary/junior sections)

They will be receiving these kits in addition to the ones their households will already be receiving.

More details regarding the strategy to step up testing efforts will be available soon.

Hope more accessible tests will help detect cases earlier

Since we’re well on our way towards adapting to a ‘new normal’, such new measures should come as no surprise.

With cases still cropping up in the community on a daily basis, perhaps the self-test kits will allow us to detect cases earlier and curb transmissions more efficiently.

Moreover, they could help free up manpower to attend to more serious cases at our various healthcare facilities.

Let’s hope that this new strategy will prove fruitful and help Singapore manage our Covid-19 situation more effectively.

