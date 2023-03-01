Travellers From S’pore To China Must Test ART Negative Before Flight, No PCR Required

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Only Negative ART Test Required For Travellers Entering China From 1 Mar

After an extended period of uncertainty, China is finally catching up with the rest of the world in easing its Covid-19 measures. Most recently, it has scrapped the need for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, only requiring inbound travellers to test negative on the antigen rapid test (ART).

The measure takes effect today (1 Mar) for those travelling directly from Singapore.

Travellers from Singapore must test negative on ART

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (1 Mar), the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Singapore announced new test requirements for passengers flying to China from Singapore.

Effective the same day, air passengers flying in directly from Singapore need to only produce a negative ART result.

This is in place of the PCR test they previously required from inbound travellers.

According to the full notice on the embassy’s website, travellers must take the test up to 48 hours before their boarding time. They can take the test at home, using a self-test kit that should be easily available at pharmacies islandwide.

Once they’ve obtained the negative result, individuals must declare the outcome in the Health Declaration Form via one of three methods:

China Customs’ WeChat

Health declaration website

China Customs app

You may access the WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

With the new procedure in place, airline companies will stop checking passengers’ test results.

Go through China Customs smoothly

Travellers who complete their online health declaration will largely be able to go through customs in China smoothly.

Nevertheless, officers may still conduct random checks where necessary.

Should they detect abnormalities with the declaration or notice symptoms, a passenger will have to undergo a test upon landing.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 will then have to self-quarantine or seek medical treatment.

Meanwhile, those who test negative will have to undergo routine inspections by China Customs.

To ensure smooth travels, the embassy advises travellers to check all requirements beforehand.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook.