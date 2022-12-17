Ash & Pikachu’s Journey To End After 25 Years, Pokémon Series Will Feature New Protagonists

Pokémon Journey For Ash & Pikachu Will End In 2023 After 25 Years

After 25 years of journeying across different regions, Ash Ketchum of Pallet Town and Pikachu will be parting ways with the Pokémon series.

On Friday (16 Dec), the Pokémon company announced the end of the duo’s story arc. Before bidding the pair goodbye, a special 11-episode arc will air to commemorate their journey.

Moving forward, the Pokémon Series will feature two new protagonists in its new season, which will premiere in Japan in Apr 2023.

Ash & Pikachu’s journey will end with 11-episode epilogue

On Friday (16 Dec), the Pokémon company announced that Ash and Pikachu’s story arc will be coming to an end in the anime.

This came just months after the Pallet Town native won the World Championship — a goal that he set out to achieve back in 1997.

As a way of thanking fans for their support throughout the years, the Pokémon company has put together an 11-episode epilogue that will air in Japan from 13 Jan 2023.

Besides offering “a glimpse of what the future may hold” for Ash, the episodes may also feature returning characters like Brock, Misty, and Gary, as teased in the trailer.

New season of Pokémon anime will feature two new protagonists

In the same announcement, the Pokémon company gave fans a preview of what’s to come in the future.

A new season of the anime will debut in Apr 2023 and will likely feature the new Paldea region, which the recently-launched Pokémon Violet and Scarlet game titles are based on.

Fans can look forward to meeting two new protagonists – Liko and Roy – as they explore the new region alongside the new starter Pokémons.

25 years since Ash & Pikachu began journey from Pallet Town

More than 25 years have passed since Ash Ketchum began his journey towards becoming a Pokémon master with Pikachu by his side.

Since then, the pair has reportedly appeared in almost 1,300 episodes and explored nine major regions.

Having grown up watching the iconic duo’s adventure, many people shared poignant responses to the Pokémon company’s announcement.

And fans seemingly weren’t the only ones who were emotional about the protagonists’ imminent ‘retirement’.

Sarah Natochenny, who has been voicing Ash Ketchum in English since 2006, released a video in response to the news. In the clip, she paid homage to the beloved character and the impact the role has had on her life.

English voice of Ash Ketchum here 🙋🏼‍♀️ Here’s a quick retrospective of My Pokémon Journey: 2006-2022. I will update for 2023…we’re not quite finished yet 🤩 Thank you for this outpouring of love. I’m speechless. pic.twitter.com/GLBotcDNbD — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) December 16, 2022

Recounting the precious memories she had dubbing the character, Natochenny said,

No matter what lies beyond his (Ash’s) final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come.

Farewell to a fond childhood duo

Saying goodbye to the characters we grew up with is never easy, and clearly, Ash and Pikachu are no exception.

If you’d like to go on one last adventure with them, be sure to catch the epilogue in January.

For all we know, 2023 could be the last time we hear the familiar phrase, “I choose you, Pikachu!”

Featured image adapted from Pokémon on Facebook.