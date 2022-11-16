Challenger Has Special Edition Pokémon Tumblers At S$8.90, Collect Them All For Your Fam

Challenger Has Pokémon Tumblers In 4 Designs At Physical Stores From 18 Nov Till 31 Dec

The release of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet flagship games is just around the corner and fans of the series are already polishing their skills to complete their Pokédex.

While catching Pokémon in-game always comes with an element of luck, that need not be the case when you’re at Challenger.

In anticipation of the games’ release, Challenger Singapore will be kickstarting a new campaign where customers can ‘catch’ Pokémon tumblers when they purchase items from the store.

Featuring starters from the Paldea region, the colourful tumblers will be the perfect company for Players as they battle their way to the Elite 4.

Challenger has 4 Pokémon tumbler designs featuring new starters

Similar to choosing starters in the flagship Pokémon games, customers will have four tumblers to choose from for the promo.

While grass-type starters might not be the most popular choice in many of the Pokémon games, things might be slightly different in the ninth-generation game.

Meet Sprigatito, the grass-type cat Pokémon which will be debuting in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Sprigatito tumbler comes in a muted green colourway that gives off refreshing vibes like a cup of mint water. Drinking from this cup will certainly be rejuvenating, especially on seemingly endless days of work.

If you’re going for more chill vibes, this Quaxly tumbler in cool, blue hues will be a better fit.

Sneak a fizzy drink to sip on at work and pretend that the water-type duck Pokémon turned your regular beverage into a soda using ‘Bubble’.

The last of the Paldeo starter trio is Fuecoco, the fire-type crocodile Pokémon.

As adorable as Fuecoco looks, those sharp teeth are bound to make Team Rocket grunts think twice about stealing your tumbler.

Less avid fans who may not be familiar with the new starters but still want in on the action can aim for the Pikachu tumbler, which comes in a bright and electrifying shade of yellow.

Just like how hearing Pikachu exclaim “Pika-Pika” can make anyone smile, having this tumbler by your side will light up even the gloomiest days.

Available for purchase with every S$50 spent on selected brands

Pokémon trainers would know that obtaining your desired Pokémon requires a bit of effort.

In this case, all you have to do is spend at least S$50 on products from 100 brands at any of the Challenger stores across Singapore.

Once you’ve hit the minimum amount in a single receipt, you can bring home one tumbler for S$8.90.

Participating brands include Logitech, Razer, Elecom, Samsung, and Nintendo, so anyone from students to gamers and working professionals in search of suitable tech gadgets can get their hands on the tumblers.

Given how popular the Pokémon franchise is, we expect these limited edition tumblers to fly off the shelf like Zubats at the mere sight of light.

For more information on the campaign, check out Challenger’s website here. You may find a list of all their physical stores here.

To keep up to date with promotions at Challenger, consider following them on Facebook or Telegram.

Merch for old-time fans & avid gamers

Whether you’re a nostalgic fan or an eager gamer anticipating the latest release, collectable merchandise will surely excite any Pokémon lover.

Tumblers are practical items too, which you can use daily to store drinks that’ll keep you hydrated.

