Orchard MRT Station Covered In Pokémon Posters Ahead Of Scarlet & Violet Edition Launch

Orchard MRT Covered With Pokémon Posters To Promote Release Of New Nintendo Switch Game
Most of the time, MRT stations and trains in Singapore exhibit colourful decor to mark festive occasions.
But Orchard MRT station is sporting a new look in line with a different yet equally exciting event — the upcoming release of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition on Nintendo Switch.
Pokémon fans may want to drop by the station soon to take in the posters in all their glory.
Orchard MRT station commemorates Pokémon Scarlet & Violet launch
On Friday (4 Nov), Pokémon Singapore shared a series of photos on Facebook of Orchard MRT station covered in posters promoting the launch of the new game.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet available worldwide on 18 Nov
According to Polygon, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on 18 Nov on Nintendo Switch.
The developers announced the first details of the game, such as the names, on Pokémon Day in February.
The advertisements at Orchard MRT, however, will only be available from 3 to 30 Nov 2022, so do head down to catch a glimpse of them soon before they disappear.
