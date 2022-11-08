Pokémon 7-Eleven Store In Taiwan Has Adorable Work Booths & Themed Drinks For Fans

Pokémon Themed 7-Eleven Store In Taiwan Is A Must-Visit For Fans

A bona fide international phenomenon, Pokémon has been taking the world by storm for the past few decades.

Practically everyone’s a fan of the adorable creatures, and who can blame them?

Taiwan is no exception to the trend, and an all-new Pokémon-themed 7-Eleven store has opened on the island.

With specially designed merch and fan favourites such as Pikachu and Eevee ready to greet visitors at work stations, this is one outlet Pokémon lovers should not miss out on.

All new Pokémon-themed 7-Eleven outlet

According to an Instagram post by 7-Eleven Taiwan, their latest outlet has opened in Kaohsiung City.

Before even stepping foot into the store, it already feels like a haven for fans with a gleaming banner featuring different kinds of Pokémon.

Like Orchard MRT station here in Singapore, the makeover was done in line with the upcoming release of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition on Nintendo Switch.

The entire store will certainly get you in the mood for the game.

Upon entry, it’s safe to say that you’ll feel transported into the world of Pokémon itself.

With themed wallpaper, different Pokémon gazing upon you and bright yellow furniture, you’ll find yourself wanting to snap photos at every corner of the store.

Wide range of merch and themed snacks

Within the store, each shelf is stocked to the brim with a wide variety of must-have merch.

Boasting a staggering range of adorable plushies and trading cards, this outlet truly has it all.

If you’re in the market for a new Poké Ball or Eevee body pillow, this is definitely the place to go.

Of course, there’s something for non-fans as well, with 7-Eleven’s usual items on sale.

There are even gaming stations, where you’ll be able to experience what it’s like to be a gym trainer for a day.

And while you’re at it, you can also grab a themed drink or snack from an in-store eatery.

Indeed, who can resist these Instagram-ready cups?

Specially designed workstations

The most eye-catching part of the outlet, however, is definitely its workstations.

Each segregated station comes with an electric system for a lock, ensuring a minimal chance of being disturbed.

Cramming for your next test or churning out your report is bound to be extra productive with Pikachu dutifully peering over your shoulder.

If you’ve now been tempted by the siren call of Pokémon, don’t worry — here’s how you can get there the next time you happen to be in the city:

7-Eleven (Chonghui Store)

Address: No. 1152 Huaxia Road, Zuoying District, Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Opening hours: Open 24/7

A haven for Pokémon fans

With travel to Taiwan opening up once again, there’s no better time than now to visit this iconic store.

With its snazzy decor, merch, and cute as well as convenient workstations, we’re sure this will be a treat for Singaporean fans.

Here’s hoping that our 7-Eleven stores here might take a page from their book and adopt a similar theme as well.

Featured image adapted from @7eleventw on Instagram.