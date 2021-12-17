2-Way Quarantine-Free Travel For The Vaccinated Restored After 3-Week Hiatus

When Singapore launched our Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with Australia on 8 Nov, some may have started dreaming of heading Down Under once more to cuddle koalas.

However, these hopes were temporarily dashed when Australia imposed a 3-day isolation for all foreign travellers.

Thankfully, this restriction will be lifted on 21 Dec.

From then, vaccinated Singaporeans will be able to vacation in Sydney and Melbourne without the need for isolation.

Singapore Travel Pilot started on 21 Nov

On 1 Nov, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a Singapore Travel Pilot.

This would allow fully vaccinated Singaporeans to travel to the states of New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory without quarantine.

That’s basically the cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

All they had to do is take a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test 3 days before departure, apart from applying for a visa and showing proof of vaccination.

It started on 21 Nov, as a seeming reciprocation for Singapore opening a VTL with Australia.

Pilot suspended just 1 week later

However, on 28 Nov – just a week later – this hit a snag in the form of the Omicron Variant.

It caused Australia to order all travellers from overseas to self-isolate for 72 hours upon arrival – even if they’re vaccinated.

They must also undergo a PCR test.

As you may realise, wasting 3 days in isolation isn’t an ideal way to start a vacation.

Self-isolation requirement to be lifted

Happily, NSW and Victoria will lift the self-isolation requirement from 21 Dec.

This is in order to “introduce consistent Covid-19 requirements”, according to a statement from the NSW government released on Friday (17 Dec).

With the VTL with Australia still in effect, Singaporeans will also be able to return home without quarantine.

That means 2-way quarantine-free trips to Sydney and Melbourne are back on.

Those above 18 who’re not fully vaccinated will still have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

2 tests still necessary

It’s still necessary for fully vaccinated travellers to get a PCR test within 24 hours of arriving in NSW or Victoria, though.

They will also have to isolate until their result is confirmed negative.

If wasting 24 hours of your trip is also unacceptable, it’s possible to pay for a PCR test in Australia that can show results in less than an hour.

As per the usual rules of the Singapore Travel Pilot, the negative PCR test 3 days before departure is also needed.

Omicron Variant still a worry

The relaxation of restrictions come as the Omicron Variant is still a worry across the world.

In fact, Singapore has even exported it to Australia, with Omicron being detected in 2 SIA passengers arriving in Sydney from Singapore.

Nonetheless, as both states have already achieved high vaccination rates, it appears they’ve decided to take a chance on reopening.

Victoria’s Minister for Health Martin Foley said more than 92% of Victorians above 11 have been fully vaccinated.

Rolling with the punches

As some countries open their doors to Singapore, others like Italy are shunning us.

In this new normal, it appears that different countries will have different rules, and these rules will also change according to the situation.

Thus, aspiring travellers will just have to roll with the punches.

So while Australia is now open to us, those who’re desperate to travel might want to head there – while we still can.

Will you be considering travel to Australia? Do share with us your thoughts.

