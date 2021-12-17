Changi Airport Staff Tests “Preliminarily Positive” For Omicron Variant On 16 Dec

The infectious Omicron variant has made appearance in many countries around the world, including in Singapore.

On 16 Dec, MOH reported that another Changi Airport staff had tested preliminarily positive for the infectious strain.

Singapore has reported 24 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant thus far.

Changi Airport T3 staff tests preliminarily positive for Omicron variant

On Thursday (16 Dec), MOH reported that another local case had tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant.

The individual, identified as Case 276615, is a 42-year-old male who works as a loading assistant at Changi Airport Terminal 3. He did not have any contact with flight passengers.

Source

Additionally, the man is fully vaccinated and only has mild symptoms. He is currently recovering in an isolation ward at National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Upon developing a fever on 8 Dec, he sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner (GP) clinic where he tested for Covid-19.

The next day (9 Dec), results showed that he was infected with the coronavirus and he was subsequently placed on Home Recovery Programme.

He was later identified as a close contact of Case 279330, another loading cabin assistant at Changi Airport Terminal 3 who tested positive for the Omicron variant earlier this week.

His sample was subsequently tested for the Omicron variant on Thursday (16 Dec). The results returned preliminarily positive.

Close contact of positive cases will be quarantined

The National Public Health Laboratory is conducting whole-genome sequencing to confirm the variant.

All close contacts of suspected Omicron cases will be placed on a 10-day quarantine at designated facilities. They will also have to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Individuals identified to have visited places the cases had been at, and could potentially have interacted with them, will also be issued a 7-day Health Risk Warning (HRW).

To date, there are 24 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore, comprising 21 imported cases and 3 local cases.

The 42-year-old is also the 4th Changi Airport staff who have tested positive for the infectious strain.

Important to play our part to reduce the spread of Covid-19

With the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant, MOH says we should expect more cases to pop up both at our borders and within our community.

Therefore, it is crucial for everyone to stay vigilant and play their part to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

For those who have yet get vaccinated, or are eligible for their booster shots, do remember to do so soon to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.