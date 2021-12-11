2nd Changi Airport Staff Test Preliminarily Positive For Omicron Variant

Earlier this week, MOH reported a number of cases that tested positive for the infectious Omicron variant, 1 of them being a local case involving a Changi Airport staff.

On Friday (10 Dec), the health ministry reported another 3 cases that have tested preliminarily positive for the new strain.

Most worryingly, 1 of them is a local case, involving an airport frontline worker who works at the departure gates at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3).

Known as Case 276839, the 38-year-old reportedly works as a passenger service staff and was stationed at the departure gates at Changi Airport T3.

He was tested for Covid-19 as part of the weekly routine testing for border frontline workers.

A PCR test later found that he had tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant.

The man was asymptomatic and had self-isolated at home upon receiving the positive test result.

Interestingly, the 38-year-old had not interacted with earlier Omicron cases and had “no known linkages” with Case 276363 — another Changi Airport staff who also tested preliminarily positive for the new strain.

2 other Omicron cases arrived from UK

The other 2 cases, identified as Case 276794 and Case 276796, were individuals who returned to Singapore from the UK via VTL arrangements.

Aged 30 and 26 respectively, both cases arrived in Singapore on 8 Dec.

While their pre-departure tests in the UK were negative, both tested positive for Covid-19 during their on-arrival PCR tests on 9 Dec.

They were suspected of having the Omicron variant on 10 Dec and are currently isolated at the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Hope measures will allow such cases to be detected early

Considering how infectious the Omicron variant is, it really shouldn’t be too surprising to hear of cases popping up in Singapore.

Nonetheless, we hope the current suite of measures will allow for early detection of such cases and prevent large-scale clusters from forming.

