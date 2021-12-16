Italy Bans Singaporean Travellers Due To High Risk Of Covid-19 Infections

Despite Singapore establishing Vaccination Travel Lanes (VTL) with other countries, times are uncertain once again for travelling in the Covid-19 world.

On Wednesday (15 Dec), the Italian embassy in Singapore announced that Singapore and Brunei are now on list E.

Travellers from countries on the list are not allowed to enter Italy for tourism reasons.

However, they may enter for important reasons such as work, health, study, matters of “absolute urgency” or returning to one’s home.

Italy bans Singaporean travellers from 16 Dec

From Thursday (16 Dec) onwards, Singaporeans aren’t allowed to enter Italy for tourism purposes till 31 Jan 2022.

This comes after Singapore and Brunei were moved to Italy’s list of countries classified as having a higher risk of Covid-19 infections, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

However, there are several exceptions as to who may enter Italy:

Work

Health reasons

Study reasons

“Absolute urgency”

Return to one’s domicile, home, or residence

Additionally, Italian, European Union (EU) and Schengen citizens and their family members are exempted from the current restriction.

The exemption is also applied to those with long-term resident status and their family members. Those with partners staying in Italy are also excused from the ban.

According to the embassy, individuals participating in competitive sports competitions can travel to Italy. This exemption is for those recognised to be of pre-eminent national interest with a provision of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and the Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP).

However, they must be regulated by a specific safety protocol adopted by the sports organisation responsible for the event.

Singaporean travellers entering Italy must follow Covid-19 protocols

Covid-19 testing protocols will still be applied to those entering Italy. A Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) swab test must be taken within 72 hours before arrival, or an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) within 24 hours before arrival.

Individuals must also self-isolate for 10 days at the address indicated in their Digital Passenger Locator Form.

After 10 days of self-isolation, they must take another PCR or ART test.

Transiting through Italy is still allowed, provided individuals do not exit designated areas within the airport.

As for restrictions for Italian travellers, they can still enter Singapore without quarantining due to the VTL. However, they must undergo testing on days 2, 4, 5, and 6 of their arrival.

For more information, you may go to the Italian embassy’s website.

Take note of the travel ban

While it is not specified how Italy classifies countries, it is not the first time a government has tightened border measures.

Since Singaporeans are unable to travel to Italy at the moment, do take note as it would probably change your plans till early next year.

Hopefully, the Covid-19 situation will stabilise soon, and the ban can be lifted after 31 Jan 2022 as planned.

