Singapore Citizens Can Enter Malaysia Via Land VTL From 20 Dec

Before Covid-19 hit, many Singaporeans loved to cross the Causeway for short getaways with their kakis. This will soon be possible again.

On Tuesday (14 Dec), the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s (MTI) announced that Singapore citizens will once again be able to enter Malaysia, and vice versa, via the land VTL.

The expansion of the VTL will begin from 20 Dec. There will be no change in prevailing test protocols.

Singapore-Malaysia land VTL opens up to more people

From next Monday (20 Dec), Singapore citizens are allowed to enter Malaysia and Malaysia citizens will be able to enter Singapore through the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL).

Source

This expansion of the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL was announced by MTI on Tuesday (14 Dec).

Prior to this update, the land VTL only allowed for those who held citizenship, permanent resident status or long-term passes of the country they are entering.

No change in test protocols

According to The Straits Times (ST), there will be no change to the compulsory Covid-19 testing protocols.

This means travellers entering Singapore will have to take a post-arrival 7-day Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

Currently, there are 2 designated services taking travellers across the border — Transtar Travel and Handal Indah (Causeway Link).

Source

Each service has 32 daily trips – 16 from Malaysia and 16 from Singapore. Each bus accommodates a maximum of 45 people.

These bus services can take up to 2,900 travellers across the Causeway each day.

Book your land VTL trips from 20 Dec

During the multi-ministry task force press conference on Tuesday (14 Dec), Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong elaborated that authorities will monitor the demand for both the land and air Singapore-Malaysia VTL.

They will review and adjust the capacity of the VTL accordingly whilst taking into account the Covid-19 situation in both countries.

The expansion of the land VTL has long been anticipated by Singaporeans and Malaysians alike.

We’re glad authorities are allowing for greater freedoms in such a careful and calibrated manner, even in today’s pandemic climate.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lim Chye peng on Flickr.