Malaysia To Continue VTL With Singapore Despite Detecting First Omicron Case

While the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, was first detected in South Africa, it has since been popping up in various other countries around the world, including Singapore.

Recently, Malaysia has also detected its first case of the infectious strain.

However, Malaysia Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin assured that the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) arrangements between the country and Singapore will continue.

Malaysia detects first Omicron case

In a briefing on Friday (3 Dec), Malaysia’s Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the first reported case of the Omicron variant in the country involved a 19-year-old woman.

Minister Khairy explained the woman arrived from South Africa via Singapore on 19 Nov.

The woman is a student at a private university in Ipoh, Perak, and is fully vaccinated.

After returning from South Africa, she was quarantined for 10 days and released on 29 Nov, ST reported.

The Malaysian authorities re-tested earlier positive samples after the World Health Organisation (WHO) labelled Omicron as a variant of concern on 24 Nov.

Thankfully, the 5 other people who shared a vehicle with her prior to her quarantine all tested negative.

This comes 1 day after Singapore detected 2 imported cases of the Omicron variant.

Malaysia to continue VTL with Singapore despite Omicron case

Despite Malaysia’s first case of the Omicron variant, the VTL arrangements with Singapore will continue.

However, both countries will continue to update each other on a daily basis and coordinate responses accordingly.

As for Singapore travellers allowed to enter Malaysia without quarantine, further restrictions, including additional tests, have been imposed.

This includes having to take Covid-19 rapid tests on the 3rd and 7th day upon arriving in Malaysia.

More tests conducted to ensure safety of travellers

With the Omicron variant seemingly spreading around the world, countries have naturally taken on a more cautious approach when it comes to opening up their borders.

While the Malaysia-Singapore VTL is slated to continue, we’re glad precautions are in place to allow for prompt detection of any infected individuals.

