S’pore Reports 2 Imported Cases Of Omicron Variant Involving Travellers From South Africa

Given the infectious nature of the Omicron variant, many have argued that it was only a matter of time before it arrived on our shores.

On Thursday (2 Dec), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that 2 travellers who arrived from South Africa had tested “preliminary positive” for the infectious strain.

However, the silver lining is that there are currently no signs of transmission from these cases.

S’pore reports 2 Omicron variant cases on 2 Dec

In a press release on Thursday (2 Dec) night, MOH reported that 2 passengers who travelled from Johannesburg, South Africa had tested “preliminary positive” for the Omicron variant.

The pair reportedly arrived in Singapore on 1 Dec, onboard SQ479.

The patients comprise a Singapore Permanent Resident and a Singaporean. Both tested negative for Covid-19 for their pre-departure tests.

Upon arriving in Singapore, a PCR test was administered. They were then conveyed to a Stay-Home Notice dedicated facility while awaiting the results.

Once the positive results came in on 2 Dec, the 2 individuals were conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The authorities are currently conducting whole-genome sequencing to confirm that they’ve been infected with the Omicron variant.

Both patients having mild symptoms

MOH also shared that both individuals are fully vaccinated and are only suffering mild symptoms like a cough and scratching throat.

Thankfully, there is currently no evidence to suggest community transmission from the 2 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the 19 other passengers on SQ479 had tested negative for Covid-19 and were similarly quarantined at SHN designated facilities.

They will undergo PCR test twice — once upon arriving in Singapore and once more when they’re exiting SHN.

Arrival of Omicron variant shouldn’t be too surprising

The ‘arrival’ of the Omicron variant probably shouldn’t be too surprising, given how transmissible it is.

Nonetheless, we’re glad that the authorities are stepping up efforts to detect such cases, buying valuable time for experts to learn more about the new variant.

