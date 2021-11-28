Compulsory ART Test For Malaysia Travellers Arriving In Singapore Via Land VTL

As Singapore opens up further by introducing more VTLs, the emergence of the Covid-19 strain, Omicron, has brought new concerns.

On Sunday (28 Nov), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced that all travellers entering Singapore from Malaysia via land VTL would need to take an antigen rapid test (ART) upon arrival.

This will take effect from Monday (29 Nov), when the first land VTL travellers will arrive here.

Compulsory ART test for land VTL travellers

On Sunday (28 Nov), MTI announced that all travellers from Malaysia arriving in Singapore via the land VTL would have to take an ART test on arrival.

This compulsory test will be mandated as travellers across the Causeway begin arriving on Monday (29 Nov).

The ART test will be administered at both designated arrival points, Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange and Queen Street Terminal.

Travellers will have to foot the bill for the test directly at the testing centre, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Omicron is a variant of concern

According to The Straits Times (ST), MTI said this is due to the newly discovered B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, Omicron.

Omicron is potentially more contagious. On Friday (26 Nov), the World Health Organization (WHO) classified it as a variant of concern.

The compulsory on-arrival ART test will reduce the risks of the spread of the Omicron variant to Singapore.

It will also enable Singapore to progressively expand the land VTL in a “safe and calibrated” manner.

Potential expansion of land VTL in 2 to 3 months

The long-awaited launch of the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL is set on Monday (29 Nov).

Yesterday (27 Nov), Johor’s Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said if the land VTL goes well, they are looking to expand it.

In 2 to 3 months, it could be opened up to about 200,000 to 300,000 travellers a day, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

As of now, 2,880 travellers, or 1,440 from each country, can cross the borders daily.

Hope land VTL will proceed smoothly

The launch of the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL has been met with much excitement over the past week.

With the emergence of the new variant, it’s only necessary for authorities to put in place added precautions to contain the outbreak.

Hopefully, with these safety measures in place, the VTL will proceed smoothly, allowing more to reunite with their families across the border.

