Australian Father & Son Drown While Saving S’porean Tourist, Coroner Commends Heroic Act

Australian Father & Son Drown While Saving Singaporean At Sherbrook River

When overseas for vacation, many tend to be more adventurous to maximise their time in a new country. However, it is also important to be more alert to dangers in an unfamiliar place.

On 21 Apr 2019, 32-year-old Andrew Francis Powell and his father, Ross William Powell, 71, passed away while trying to save Singaporean tourist Mr Sanjay Bhaskar.

More recently, the Coroners Court of Victoria disclosed details of the tragic incident and commended the heroism of the father-son duo.

S’porean tourists entered river in Australia despite warning signs

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Sanjay visited Sherbrook River – located in Victoria, Australia – with his friend, Mr Abhinash Balachandran Pillai, on the morning of 21 Apr 2019.

Despite passing numerous signs warning them about the “unpatrolled” and “unpredictable” waters, the pair continued walking to the mouth of the river.

Mr Sanjay was seemingly unfazed by the deterrents, saying that he was a good swimmer.

However, Mr Abhinash was worried that the waves which he described as “pretty high”, some exceeding two metres in height.

After standing in the waters for about five minutes, the waves began crashing over Mr Sanjay and dragged him away from the shore.

It didn’t take long before he started swallowing seawater and getting pushed towards a dangerous cliff face.

When he tried signalling to Mr Abhinash for help, the latter thought he was asking for a photo.

Australian father and son drown while trying to save him

When Mr Abhinash realised the danger Mr Sanjay was in, he called emergency services for help, as reported by ST.

A number of emergency response agencies were activated, including the Port Campbell Surf Live Saving Club.

The Powells and Mr Phillip Younis, all members of the club, responded to the emergency.

15 minutes into the operation, things went downhill when the rescue boat they were in capsized, throwing them into the rough waters.

The boat somehow drifted near Mr Sanjay who was able to grab hold of a line attached to the boat. He was rescued by helicopter and sent to the hospital after spending almost 90 minutes in the water.

Meanwhile, Mr Younis fractured and dislocated his pelvis during the ordeal and was eventually airlifted and rescued to a hospital.

He witnessed the Powells floating motionlessly, faced down in the water. At around 1pm, their bodies drifted to shore where they were recovered.

Coroners Court of Victoria commends Australian heroes for bravery

Victoria Deputy State Coroner Caitlin English said Mr Sanjay’s actions were not unlike other tourists.

While Australian-born beach users have the dangers and risks of swimming in unpatrolled beaches continually drilled into them from a young age, many tourists or new arrivals have no such knowledge or appreciation of how treacherous our waters can be.

However, she reiterated that he not only risked his own life by entering the water but others too.

ST said Mr Younis, Mr Andrew Powell, Mr Ross Powell, and another first responder receive bravery awards for their heroism. The Coroner also commended them,

I commend each of the volunteers and responding emergency personnel for their heroic actions on this tragic day.

Condolences to the two heroes

While there is nothing wrong with wanting to explore new places while on vacation, safety should always be a priority.

One should always heed the warnings of those who live in the area and are therefore more familiar with the possible dangers.

MS News extends our sincerest condolences to the two Australian heroes who risked their lives to save another.

