A&W Jurong Point Opens on 5 Feb, Is First Outlet In The West

Friday (5 Feb) was a day of celebration for Westies as A&W opened its first outlet in the West.

Though the hype was expected, the queue that ensued still shocked many.

On its opening day, A&W Jurong Point saw long queues that stretched all the way across the bridge linking to the opposite aisle.

Some customers apparently even had to queue for an hour to get their food.

A&W Jurong Point opens to snaking long queues

Queues are to be expected whenever a new A&W outlet opens, but the long line seen at Jurong Point on Friday (5 Feb) was so massive, it was comparable to that at Jewel Changi Airport back in 2019.

Though the queue was long, customers appeared to be keeping a safe distance between one another.

Perhaps the safe-distancing markers on the floor were working their magic.

If Facebook timestamps are anything to go by, the queue seemed to be significantly shorter in the day.

As the sun set, the line seemingly got longer. Perhaps many people decided to treat themselves to some of their favourite childhood fast food to kickstart the weekends.

Some customers claimed they had to wait in line for an hour to get their food.

Open 10am-10pm daily

Though it might not be wise to head down right now due to the long queue, here are the deets which you can bookmark for future visits:

A&W Jurong Point

Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, #03-42/43/44/45/46/47/K3/K4, Jurong Point, Singapore 648331

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Boon Lay

A&W also has 3 other outlets in Singapore. You can find out more about them here.

Adhere to safe distancing measures

A&W’s Jurong Point opening will likely be good news for fast food lovers staying in the West.

That said, we hope customers will adhere to safety rules while they’re there. After all, we are in the midst of a pandemic, and our health is of utmost importance.

You can also check out our colleagues’ review of their offerings here.

