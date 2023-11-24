Ayam Penyet Ria In Sengkang Suspended For Cockroach Infestation, They Amassed 12 Demerit Points

Ayam Penyet Ria Outlet In Rivervale Mall Fined & Suspended For 2 Weeks

Ayam penyet fans who live in Sengkang will have one less place in the neighbourhood to enjoy the spicy dish until early December.

That’s because a well-known ayam penyet eatery in Rivervale Mall has been fined and suspended by the Singapore Food Authority (SFA).

This was reportedly due to a cockroach infestation on the premises.

This caused them to accumulate 12 demerit points in one year.

Ayam Penyet Ria suspended from 21 Nov to 4 Dec

In a food hygiene notice on Tuesday (21 Nov), the SFA said Ayam Penyet Ria and Wayang, the Food Shop would have their licence suspended for two weeks.

The period of suspension is from 21 Nov to 4 Dec, inclusive of both dates.

They were also fined a total of S$800.

The eatery is located at 11 Rivervale Crescent, address of the popular Rivervale Mall in Sengkang.

Ayam Penyet Ria occupies units #01-08, #01-09 and #01-10.

Ayam Penyet Ria amassed 12 demerits in 1 year

Ayam Penyet Ria in Rivervale Mall had amassed 12 demerit points within a 12-month period, SFA said.

They were racked up over two occasions of failing to keep their licensed premises free of infestation.

Each of these offences is worth six points.

Depending on their track record, a food establishment that accumulates 12 demerit points within 12 months may have their licence:

suspended for two weeks, suspended for four weeks, or cancelled The infestation in question was of cockroaches, which were found on the premises, SFA told The Straits Times (ST).

Food handlers must reattend course

Ayam Penyet Ria must now ensure all food handlers working on the premises reattend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1.

They won’t be allowed to resume work as food handlers until they do so.

Additionally, the licensee needs to ensure that all food hygiene officers working on the premises, if any, reattend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

Public advised to report errant food outlets

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

This includes engaging only food handlers who are registered.

Firm action will be taken against violators of the Environmental Public Health Act, they warned.

If any members of the public come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments, they’re advised to not patronise them.

Instead, they should report the outlet to SFA via their online feedback form or call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871, including details so they can follow up on the investigations.

Also read: NTU Canteen Stall Suspended For 2 Weeks For Infestation, Accumulated 12 Demerit Points In 1 Year

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ayam Penyet Ria.