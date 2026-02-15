Bak kwa shop in Little India ravaged by fire before CNY, orders to be delayed

Fire at Little India bak kwa shop involved contents of kitchen exhaust ducting: SCDF

Just two days before the Chinese New Year (CNY), a bak kwa shop in Little India was ravaged by fire, causing its orders to be delayed.

At 12.17pm on Sunday (15 Feb), its owner shared a Facebook Reel showing thick smoke filling the alley next to her store.

Bak kwa shop on fire with 500g of charcoal inside

Ms Simbian Chua, owner of Century Bakkwa along Dunlop Street, said her shop was on fire with 500g of charcoal on the premises.

Firefighters were already at the scene, but “the fire can’t seem to be put out”, she added.

She informed customers that all their orders that were set to be delivered that day “may be delayed for 1-2 days”.

Full refunds will be given to customers who require them, she noted.

Customers advised not to come to the shop

In a subsequent post later that afternoon, Ms Chua advised customers not to come to the shop.

“You cannot go inside the shop to collect your bak kwa,” she said, posting another video of firefighters at work.

According to the images, part of the street was cordoned off for firefighting operations, with the surface wet and a long hose stretched down the road.

3 bak kwa shop employees escaped from fire

Ms Chua told The Straits Times (ST) that a spark had gotten caught in the exhaust ducting of her shop, which led to a fire.

Her three employees who were inside at the time escaped via the back.

However, one of them suffered smoke inhalation and another suffered burns on his hand.

The employee who suffered burns, 42-year-old Mr Kang Teck Seng, told ST that he had been barbecuing meat when he saw smoke coming from the exhaust duct.

He was burnt when he tried to pull the wire mesh off the charcoal stove, he added.

Ms Chua said her shop could not fulfil about 400 orders worth S$100,000 due to the fire.

2 people suffer breathing difficulties & minor injuries

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 11.40am on 15 Feb.

It involved the contents of a kitchen exhaFire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio 628 Market dry goods stall, no one injuredust ducting (KED) in a unit on the ground floor of 30 Dunlop Street.

The blaze was extinguished with a water jet and a hosereel.

Two people were assessed for breathing difficulties and minor injuries, respectively. Both of them declined to be sent to the hospital.

SCDF reminds public how to prevent KED fires

SCDF reminded the public, especially stall holders, to prevent KED fires by keeping the stove and its surroundings free from grease and oil stains.

The exhaust ducts should also be cleaned and maintained at least once a year.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Featured image adapted from Simbian Chua on Facebook.