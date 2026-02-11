Fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio 628 Market dry goods stall, no one injured

Fire breaks out inside dry goods stall in Ang Mo Kio 628 Market, SCDF conducts forcible entry

A fire broke out at a dry goods stall at 628 Market on Monday night (9 Feb), but no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the fire in the early hours of 10 Feb, at 3.50am.

SCDF extinguished fire, debris cleared

Member of Parliament for Yio Chu Kang SMC, Mr Yip Hong Weng, shared details of the incident in a Facebook post later that afternoon.

According to Mr Yip, SCDF “responded promptly” to put out the fire.

“The fire involved the contents of a stall within the market,” the SCDF told MS News.

The SCDF conducted “forcible entry and extinguished the fire using a water jet”. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Mr Yip said that the Ang Mo Kio Town Council assisted with clearing debris at the site.

“Last night, a fire broke out at a dry goods stall in 628 Market, and thankfully no one was injured,” Mr Yip wrote.

He added that he went down personally “to make sure everything was okay” for the market’s stallholders.

Mr Yip thanked both SCDF and the town council for their assistance.

MP urges stallholders to reduce fire risks

Mr Yip also used the incident to remind stallholders of the importance of fire safety, urging them to store items properly and remove potential hazards.

“Let us all do our part to keep our stalls safe by storing items properly and removing fire hazards, so we can look out for one another and our shared space,” he said.

Photos accompanying the post showed the affected stall area and cleanup efforts at the market.

Mr Yip can also be seen in conversation with some stallholders.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

