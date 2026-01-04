Auntie goes viral after being spotted calmly finishing meal amid Hong Lim food centre fire

Auntie allegedly continues eating meal amid Hong Lim food centre fire until sprinklers were activated

An elderly woman has gone viral after she was spotted calmly eating her meal while a fire broke out at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre.

Videos of the incident show diners scrambling to evacuate as smoke filled the hawker centre — while the auntie remained seated, unfazed, continuing to enjoy her food.

Auntie continues eating as fire erupts at stall

The incident took place on 2 Jan at the cooked food centre, when a fire broke out at one of the stalls.

According to a Facebook post by Singapura Channel on 3 Jan, the blaze is believed to have started after water splashed onto a pan of hot oil, causing flames to spread rapidly into the exhaust pipe.

The fire quickly filled the area with thick smoke, triggering an evacuation of the food centre.

Videos circulating online showed diners leaving the food centre as smoke engulfed the area.

But even as patrons hurried away from the danger, footage showed one elderly woman remaining seated at her table, calmly enjoying her plate of Char Kway Teow.

She appeared completely unbothered, even as smoke surrounded her and people rushed past.

According to reports, she only stood up to leave after the fire sprinklers were activated.

Netizens impressed by chill auntie

Footage of the incident quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking a wave of reactions from netizens.

Some joked that the auntie had probably “seen it all” and was not fazed by the fire.

Others speculated she simply did not want to waste food she may have queued for a long time.

One commenter quipped that she might have thought the smoke was coming from a barbecue chicken wing stall.

Another netizen quipped that she was enjoying the “wok hei” from the Char Kway Teow.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

