Bake Inc Officially Halal-Certified As Of 16 Dec 2020

Bread is a staple in every Singaporean household, as they are easy to eat. You can have it plain, or pair it with jam and butter to enhance the flavour.

These days, bakeries are offering tempting, unique bakes like croissant and sourdough. Sometimes, we can’t help but be tempted to buy a few back for the fam to try.

Now there’s more good news for Muslims, as local bakery Bake Inc has confirmed that they are now officially halal-certified.

This was also announced on Facebook by HalalHub Consultants last week (22 Dec).

Muslims can now take their pick of freshly baked goods from 12 Bake Inc outlets across Singapore — most of which are located in the heartlands.

Bake Inc officially halal-certified

Last week (22 Dec), Singapore Islamic and halal consultancy service HalalHub Consultants announced that Bake Inc has been officially certified halal.

In their post on Facebook, they included photos of certificates issued by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) as of 16 Dec.

You can now look out for the halal logo before entering any one of their 12 outlets for freshly baked halal bread and cakes:

Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Changi Airport Terminal 3

Changi Hospital

Loyang Point

Block 449 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10

Block 275D Compassvale Link

Block 475 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3

Block 810 Choa Chu Kang Ave 7

Block 762 Jurong West Street 75

Block 317 Yishun Ave 9

Block 17 Bedok South

Admiralty MRT

Started out as a small, family business in 2003

For those who aren’t acquainted with the bakery, Bake Inc’s humble beginnings date back to 2003, when they were but a small, family business.

They eventually expanded and established themselves as a homely bakery chain offering tasty baked goods.

They’re well-known for their signature pineapple tarts, which has won several accolades from local media such as 8 Days and Miss Tam Chiak.

More choices to choose from

Bread, pastries, and cakes make for good breakfast and teatime bites. With this latest certification, the Muslim community will have a wider selection to choose from.

You can take the opportunity to try them out soon, especially if they’re open right in your neighbourhood.

