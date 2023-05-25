Balestier Prawn Noodle Stall Closing After 60 Years, Last Day Of Operations On 13 July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

60-Year-Old Prawn Noodle Stall At Balestier Market To Close, Owner Seeking Other Locations

Foodies would be familiar with Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodle, Longhouse, which moved from Upper Thomson Road to Balestier Market in 2014.

Famed for serving up delicious prawn noodles since 1963, the iconic eatery has earned itself many loyal customers.

Sadly, it will now be closing down due to high rent and other issues.

Its owner is currently on the lookout for other locations, but the future of the stall remains uncertain.

Balestier prawn noodle stall closes down

A long-time fan of the stall shared the sad news via a post in the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group on Tuesday (23 May).

He was referencing another post by food blogger Tony Boey, who also announced the closure on his website Johor Kaki.

According to Mr Boey, Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodle, Longhouse’s last day of operations will be on 13 July.

The stall confirmed this on its Facebook page and thanked customers for their support.

Like many other fallen eateries, issues with the rent were part of the reason for the closure, reported food blog SethLui.com.

Additionally, second-gen owner Mary Quek has apparently been experiencing pain in her wrist from cooking for 14 to 16 hours a day, six days a week, for a decade.

As such, she will be taking a break and closing the stall from 18 to 23 June.

All hope is not lost, though — Ms Quek is still searching for another hawker centre where she can set up shop.

Hopefully, it’s one with a cheaper rental rate that will allow her to work shorter hours.

So if anyone knows of a good location that fits the bill, they can let her know — and potentially save the stall.

Started out back in 1963 as a pushcart stall

SethLui.com notes that the business started out as a humble pushcart along the streets of Tiong Bahru in 1963.

It then moved near Jalan Besar Stadium in 1986 before shifting again to Longhouse Food Court in 2002, and then finally to Balestier Market.

The stall has earned its popularity mostly due to its wide variety of fresh prawns, which it brings in daily.

As orders come in, the staff blanche the prawns on the spot.

Among its fan-favourites are the big prawn noodles, pork ribs prawn noodles, and golden prawn pancakes.

With the closure of Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodle, Longhouse, we will be losing yet another important part of our country’s culture of cuisine.

Hopefully, the owner will be able to find somewhere to relocate so that we may continue enjoying the stall’s delicacies for many more years.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodle, Longhouse on Facebook.