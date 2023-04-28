Bangkok Sees Shadowless Phenomenon On 27 Apr, First Of Two Zero-Shadow Days This Year

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bangkok Sees Shadowless Phenomenon As Sun Shifts Directly Overhead In The Sky

Bangkok residents bore witness to a bizarre and rare phenomenon on Thursday (27 Apr) afternoon.

Despite the glaring sun, the shadows of vertical objects like towers and poles were nowhere to be seen for several minutes.

The phenomenon apparently came about as the sun shone directly above the Thai capital.

Objects in Bangkok become shadowless during rare phenomenon

According to The Nation Thailand, Bangkok residents witnessed the rare phenomenon at about 12.16pm on Thursday (27 Apr).

Apparently, the sun had moved to a position directly over the capital city of Bangkok.

As a result, the shadows of all vertical objects like poles, skyscrapers, trees, and even humans, vanished.

The phenomenon reportedly lasted several minutes before the sun and earth moved out of sync, causing shadows to form again.

Bangkok to see another zero-shadow day on 16 Aug

Citing the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), The Nation Thailand reported that the phenomenon will happen again later this year.

Bangkok will reportedly see another shadowless day in about four months on 16 Aug.

In fact, the phenomenon is predicted to happen at 12.22 pm that day.

TMD also noted that the zero-shadow day is not, by default, the hottest day of the year.

This is due to multiple factors affecting the temperature such as rainfall, cloud cover, accumulated heat, and monsoon conditions.

Natural phenomenon also occurs in other countries

However, zero-shadow days are not exclusive to Bangkok or the rest of Thailand.

In fact, all regions between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn — located 23.5 degrees North and South of the Equator respectively — experience the shadowless phenomenon on two days every year.

