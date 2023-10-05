14-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Bangkok Shooting, Suffered Psychological Breakdown

14-Year-Old Teen Faces 5 Charges Over Suspected Involvement In Bangkok Shooting

The 14-year-old suspect linked to the shooting in Bangkok’s prestigious Siam Paragon shopping mall on Tuesday (3 Oct) evening has been charged in court.

The teenager faces five charges, including premeditated murder and illegal firearm possession.

Reports also stated that the suspect had been receiving psychological treatment and suffered a psychological breakdown before the shooting.

The Thai police also claimed that the 14-year-old wasn’t on his prescribed medication at the time of the shooting.

Bangkok shooting suspect charged with murder & illegal possession of firearm

The 14-year-old boy linked to the shooting, which saw two killed and five injured, was charged in court on Wednesday (4 Oct).

According to The Nation Thailand, the suspect faced five charges:

premeditated murder

attempted murder

unauthorised possession of a firearm

carrying a firearm in public without permission

firing a gun in a public place without permission

Thailand’s national police chief Torsak Sukvimol also revealed that the suspect had been undergoing psychological treatment and suffered a psychological breakdown before the shooting.

Torsak also noted that the suspect wasn’t on his prescribed medication at the time of the shooting.

Thai police are currently looking into the boy’s background to assess whether he had violent tendencies in the past.

They will also speak to the suspect’s acquaintances to better understand his mental state.

The suspect is currently held in a juvenile detention facility where he’s due to undergo psychiatric assessment, reports Bangkok Post.

Suspect claimed he heard voices asking him to shoot people

The 14-year-old reportedly went on a shooting spree at Bangkok’s prestigious Siam Paragon shopping mall on Tuesday (3 Oct) evening.

The teenager was armed with a modified handgun at the time.

Two women — China and Myanmar nationals — were killed. Another five people sustained injuries.

Hordes of shoppers were seen streaming out of the building after gunshots were heard in the mall.

Thai police eventually subdued the teenager in a designer furniture store.

Bangkok Post reported that he was in a “confused” state when police questioned him afterwards, claiming he heard a voice instructing him to shoot people.

During a subsequent search of the suspect’s room, Thai police uncovered a BB gun and several rounds of ammunition.

