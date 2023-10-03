Siam Paragon Mall Shoppers In Bangkok Flee Amid Shooting Incident, Suspected Gunman Arrested

Shoppers Evacuate Siam Paragon Mall Amid Shooting On 3 Oct

UPDATE (3 Oct, 6.50pm): According to an update by Thai news site Khaosod, three individuals have passed away in the shooting incident.

Gunshots were reportedly heard at Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand, this evening (3 Oct). Hundreds of shoppers were seen fleeing the popular mall as authorities confirmed a shooting incident had occurred there.

Videos circulating on social media suggested that at least two gunshots were heard. Visuals of the suspected gunman also made their way around online.

Thai police reportedly apprehended him shortly after the news broke.

Shooting at Siam Paragon in Bangkok shocks shoppers

Thai news site The Nation Thailand confirmed that a shooting incident had happened at Siam Paragon at about 5.50pm on Tuesday (3 Oct) Singapore time.

Images circulating online showed a male person in a black polo shirt and camouflage cargo pants holding what appeared to be a pistol.

A now-viral video, seemingly at Siam Paragon’s food court, recorded the sound of at least two gunshots.

Ooommmgggg so scary 😰😰😰😰

There must be so many people stuck inside 😭😭

Please try to find a safe place everyone 🙏🏻#siamparagon #พารากอน pic.twitter.com/hTss9bhNTO — ʚ Nabby ɞ (@happy_nabby) October 3, 2023

Meanwhile, another clip captured the chaotic scene of hordes of shoppers fleeing the mall in a state of visible panic.

According to Thai news site Khaosod, a security guard suffered injuries after being shot.

Citing AFP News Agency, the BBC stated that there were at least three injuries, though reports are unable to confirm the final figures.

Police arrest suspected gunman

At 6.09pm Singapore time, Thairath News reported that the police had successfully apprehended the culprit and were clearing the mall.

The BBC also noted that the suspect is a 14-year-old individual.

