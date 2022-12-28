14 Cars Involved In Chain Accident Along Bartley Road, No Injuries Reported

14 Cars Involved In Bartley Chain Accident On 27 Dec Evening

On Tuesday (27 Dec) evening, 14 cars were involved in a gargantuan road accident along Bartley Road.

A picture of the accident shared on Beh Chia Lor Facebook page showed the vehicles in a chain collision on the right-most lane.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) later confirmed that miraculously, there were no injuries reported.

No reported injuries from Bartley chain accident on 27 Dec

The chain collision took place at about 7pm on Tuesday (27 Dec).

14 vehicles were involved in the accident. In pictures, cars can be seen bumper to bumper on the right-most lane of Bartley Road.

One of the affected vehicles towards the back of the pile-up ended up in the second lane.

The accident took place outside the Botanique at Bartley condominium’s side entrance, before the Bartley Viaduct.

A picture taken later in the day showed people standing around the cars checking on the damages.

The SCDF told MS News they were alerted to the road traffic accident at about 7.05pm on 27 Dec.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Chain collisions with large number of vehicles uncommon

According to The Straits Times (ST), accidents involving such a large number of vehicles are uncommon.

In October, a nine-vehicle chain collision took place along Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards Tampines Expressway.

The accident involved eight cars and a van. In that incident, a 14-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman were conveyed to the hospital.

Back in June, seven vehicles were also involved in an accident along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi.

Six cars and a taxi were affected and two people were sent to the hospital.

