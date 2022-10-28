14-Year-Old Injured In 9-Vehicle Chain Collision On KPE, 3 Drivers Assisting Police

14-Year-Old Injured In KPE Nine-Vehicle Chain Collision, 40-Year-Old Woman Also Sent To Hospital

A chain collision that involved nine vehicles on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) has reportedly injured a 14-year-old girl.

The girl and a 40-year-old woman were sent to the hospital after the incident on Thursday (27 Oct).

Three of the drivers are assisting the police with their investigations.

KPE chain collision occurred at 4.30pm

Footage of the aftermath was shared in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, with the OP saying the chain collision occurred at 4.30pm.

The location was the KPE in the direction towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE), before the Tampines Road exit.

At 4.38pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Twitter account also warned the public about an accident after the Airport Road entrance.

8 cars & 1 van lined up bumper to bumper

From the clip, eight cars and one van could be seen lined up bumper to bumper in the second lane from the left of the KPE tunnel.

Each vehicle was “kissing” another one on either or both their front and back.

Some of the vehicles’ occupants could be seen standing on the road, surveying the significant damage.

Officers from the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also at the scene.

Teenage girl & adult woman injured in KPE chain collision

The SCDF was alerted to the crash at 4.45pm, they told TODAY Online.

They were dispatched to the KPE towards TPE after the Bartley Road East exit.

A 14-year-old, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, and a 40-year-old woman who was a driver were sent to hospital, a police statement said.

They were both conscious.

Also, two car drivers — a 54-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman — are assisting with police investigations, along with the 43-year-old van driver.

OP’s car, family involved in crash

Sadly, the OP’s car was also involved in the crash.

His clip included the sad state of his car after it sustained extensive damages, especially in front.

He also shared a photo of the interior, showing all the airbags activated.

Apparently, while the OP wasn’t in the car at the time of the accident, his family members were involved and he’d rushed to the scene.

Unfortunately, they sustained some injuries too.

Thankfully, though, they’ve already been discharged, he added.

It’s uncertain whether the OP’s family members were one or both of the two people sent to the hospital.

Wishing the injured a quick recovery

While a chain collision like this one can cause damage to many vehicles, what’s more important is that no fatalities were reported.

That said, the crash would’ve been traumatic for the people involved.

MS News wishes the injured parties a quick recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @iaircon on TikTok.