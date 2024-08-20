Man dressed as Batman gets ‘arrested’ during Children’s Day celebration in M’sia

Man dressed as Batman gets ‘arrested’ in Malaysia

A man dressed as Batman was recently seen escorted to a police vehicle in Johor, Malaysia.

The video, shared on the Facebook page ‘Batman Malaysia Dark Knight Fans’ on Sunday (18 Aug), quickly went viral, amassing 7.5 million views at the time of writing.

Initially, a comment on the page suggested that the man was arrested for failing to present his identity card.

However, a subsequent video posted on the same page later clarified the incident.

Part of a police demonstration in school

In another video posted on 19 Aug, the same man dressed as Batman was seen entering a school gymnasium, holding a smoke bomb in each hand as children cheered.

There were even pyrotechnics as the man walked into the hall.

He then went on stage to “apprehend” a “criminal” who was holding a man hostage.

According to New Straits Times, the video was taken during a Children’s Day celebration, which also featured a police exhibition demonstrating how criminals are apprehended.

Netizens come up with witty comments about “Batman”‘s arrest

Despite initially causing confusion among netizens, the ‘Batman’ videos sparked a wave of witty comments.

Some users even quoted the line from ‘The Dark Knight’, “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” remarking how fitting it was for the situation.

Another user quipped that Malaysian police had outdone their American counterparts by successfully apprehending the vigilante superhero.

