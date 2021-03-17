Best Denki IT Bonanza Has Discounts & Rebates On Laptops Till 22 Mar

Now that work from home (WFH) has become the norm, many of us are leaving our laptops plugged in at our home desks almost daily.

After months of overuse, now might be the time for an upgrade. But no worries, you won’t have to splurge much thanks to the Best Denki IT Bonanza.

With instant rebates of up to $250, you’ll head home not just with a new laptop, but also with some of your precious money back.

Work & play hard on your WFH laptop

Furious typing, endless hours of screen time, and a gazillion tabs open may eventually take a toll on your trusty laptop.

As hard as it is to part with the device, the slower response time is a clear sign to switch to a new one.

With an AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700U processor, the ASUS ZenBook 14 will let you switch between replying 1,001 emails and editing photos or videos which you need to chiong to meet deadlines.

ASUS ZenBook 14 – $1,299 (U.P .$1,598)

Its 90% screen-to-body ratio also means that you can enjoy some Netflix and chill during breaks — as long as you get your work done.

If visual entertainment is your thing, Acer Aspire 5’s 12GB RAM and Nvidia Graphics will allow you to curate stunning presentation slides that’ll wow your boss and colleagues.

Acer Aspire 5 – $1,299 (U.P. $1,548)

No more pesky loading icons as your laptop will be able to process any cool animations or effects you add very quickly.

Spending lengthy periods of time online, whether on-the-go or at home, you’d want your device to be able to last.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with up to 11.5 hours’ battery life will last you the MRT rides to client meetings and back, so you’re good to go even if you forget your charger.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $1,510 (U.P. $1,888)

Get instant rebates & free gifts with laptop purchases

Like that job promotion at work, investing in big ticket items such as laptops may require a bit of consideration.

But not having to say “bye bye” to a lump sum of your hard-earned money is a good reason to get yourself a new device now.

Extending their IT Bonanza till 22 Mar, Best Denki promises up to $250 instant rebate when you purchase selected laptops.

Here are the amounts you stand to get back, according to how much you spend:

$1,200 – $1,499 — $30 rebate

$1,500 – $1,799 — $60 rebate

$1,800 – $2,099 — $90 rebate

$2,100 – $2,399 — $120 rebate

$2,400 & above — $200 rebate

Additional up to $50 instant rebate on selected ASUS laptops

A minimum spend of $1,200 will also entitle you to an Essential Bundle Pack worth $135, consisting of a wireless mouse, USB flash drive, USB Type-C adapter, and a wireless charging pad.

Not only will you be getting a new laptop, you’ll also have a whole suite of accessories to enhance your WFH experience.

Complete your WFH experience with Microsoft Office, which Best Denki offers at up to $50 off extra.

Now that your go-to apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint are ready, you’re all set to be the efficient employee that you’ve always been.

Promo on laptops at all Best Denki outlets till 22 Mar

A household name for IT gadgets and electronics, Best Denki is having a promo on a wide range of laptops from the following brands at their IT Bonanza:

Acer

ASUS

HP

Huawei

LG

Microsoft

MSI

Lenovo

On top of instant rebates, OCBC Titanium and Best-OCBC Credit card users will also get extra 2% and 3% cash back respectively when they pay using these cards.

Even if you don’t have these cards, you can still stand up to 4 chances at winning up to $2,000 worth of vouchers for your next Best Denki haul.

Knowing that you’ll gain as much as you’ll be spending, getting your next laptop at Best Denki will be a good idea. Simply drop by any of their outlets islandwide, to browse your options.

Shoppers in town can pay their Plaza Singapura outlet a visit and check out the new store.

Otherwise, if you’re more of a home shopper, the items are available for purchase on Best Denki’s website too.

Make WFH a breeze with a new laptop

Since mobile devices like laptops have proven indispensable recently, ensuring that the ones we own are in good condition is very important.

A smooth-operating laptop lets you get work done quickly, which will make your WFH experience a breeze.

With that in order, your home office will be a less stressful environment, so you can love it as much as the rest of your abode.

